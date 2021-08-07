Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 2 August to 7 August 2021

PV Sindhu becomes first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals

PV Sindhu on August 1, 2021, won a bronze medal in an Olympics match by defeating China’s Bingjiao. With this achievement, PV Sindhu has become the first Indian woman to won two Olympic medals and has become the second Indian to win two medals after Sushil Kumar.

India takes over UN Security Council presidency

India has taken over the Presidency of the UN Security Council for August 2021. The country assumed the rotation presidency from France. This will also be the country’s first presidency of UNSC during its 2021-22 tenure as a non-permanent member of the Security Council.

Bhubaneshwar in Odisha achieved 100% vaccination

Bhubaneshwar has become the first city in India to achieve 100% COVID vaccination. Reportedly, 18 lakh 16 thousand people in Odisha’s city have been vaccinated against the virus. Around 1 lakh migrants have also been vaccinated with the first dose of vaccine.

There is a new theory behind oxygen growth on Earth

A new theory has been introduced by scientists that suggests that long days on mother Earth are the reason behind the production of breathable air on the planet. It has been suggested that continuous daylight started the microbes into producing more oxygen on Earth.

Essential Defence Services Bill passed in Parliament

Rajya Sabha has passed the Essential Defence Services Bill, 2021. The bill was passed in Lok Sabha on August 3. The latest bill empowers the government and allows it to prohibit any form of strikes, lockouts, and layoffs in the units that are engaged in essential defence services.

Lovlina Borgohain wins India’s third Olympic medal

India’s third Olympic medal has been won by Lovlina Borgohain. She also became the second Indian female boxer after Mary Kom to win a bronze medal in Olympics. This is India’s third medal at the ongoing Olympic Games 2020 after Mirabi Chanu won Silver and Sindhu won Bronze.

Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be opened by December 2023

Ayodhya’s Ram Temple will be opened for visitors and devotees by December 2023. The construction work of Ram Temple will be completed by 2025. The first floor of the temple and main Garbha Griha, reportedly, will be ready by December 2023.

Men’s Hockey team of India won bronze after 41 years

The Indian Men’s Hockey team won a bronze medal in Olympics 2020 after a 5-4 victory over Germany at the Tokyo Games. This was the first Olympics medal brought home by the Indian Hockey team after 41 years. The Indian team had won the last Olympic medal in Hockey in 1980.

Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award will now be Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award

Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award has now been named as Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award. The news was shared by Prime Minister Modi. The highest award in sports has been renamed to honour the Hockey wizard, Major Dhyan Chand.

Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine approved in India

Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine has been given emergency use approval in India. The company had applied for the Emergency Use Authorization on August 6. With this, Johnson & Johnson has become the fifth COVID-19 vaccine to be given emergency use approval in India.