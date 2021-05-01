Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 26 April to 1 May 2021

Oscars 2021 winners announced

The winners were announced at the 93rd Annual Academy Awards. The awards made history by giving Chloe Zhao the best director award, making her the first woman of color and 2nd woman director ever to win the Oscars. Anthony Hopkins won the award for the best actor and McDormand won the best actress for ‘Nomadland’.

Export ban on raw materials of COVID-19 vaccine removed by the US

The US Government removed the export ban on the raw materials of the COVID-19 vaccine at the request of the Indian government. The Biden administration had earlier denied the request claiming that their responsibility for Americans comes first. However, due to domestic and global pressure, the ban was removed.

Election Commission bans victory processions

The victory processions by the political parties on or after the vote counting on May 2, 2021, have been banned by the EC. The step has been taken as India sees the second wave of the pandemic. The official order by the electoral body also directs restriction on the number of individuals who can accompany the winning candidate.

Oxford Economic lowers India’s GDP growth to 10.2%

The growth of India’s Gross Domestic Product has been projected to be lowered to 10.2% for the year 2021 by Oxford Economics. The reason given is the faltering rate of vaccination, lack of government strategy, and the health burden on the country. Earlier, the growth rate was predicted to be 11.8%.

COVID-19 vaccine registration starts

Individuals above the age of 18 years can now register themselves for the Coronavirus vaccination. The online registration and scheduling of the appointment can be done on Co-WIN Portal or Aarogya Setu app. In order to register successfully, details of the valid photo ID will be required.

Covishield, COVAXIN shows the ability to neutralize double mutant of Coronavirus

COVAXIN and Covishield, the two Coronavirus vaccines have shown efficacy against the ‘Indian strain’ or the ‘double mutant’ variant of the COVID-19. The research done by the Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology has shown that the infections in the individuals are milder after the vaccination.

BRO gets first woman officer commander

In a first, Vaishali Hiwase has become the first woman officer commander in BRO. As per the Border Roads Organisation, Hiwase will be responsible for providing connectivity through an India-China border road. The Border Road Organisation was first formed in 1960. It has been under the Ministry of Defence since 2015.

Covishield, COVAXIN prices slashed

SII has slashed the cost of its Covishield vaccine for the states from Rs. 400 per dose to Rs. 300 per dose. While Bharat Biotech has reduced the cost of COVAXIN from Rs. 600 to Rs. 400 per dose for the states. The decision was announced after the Central Government had asked the vaccine manufacturers to deduct their prices amid the criticism and protests from States.

Revised guidelines for home isolation issued

The Health Ministry released the revised guidelines for the home isolation of the infected Coronavirus cases. The Health Minister in a tweet also stated that the patients with mild symptoms do not require any form of hospitalization. They can follow the required protocol and can recover at home.

Former AG of India Soli Sorabjee passes away

The Former Attorney General Soli Sorabjee passed away at the age of 91. He was honoured with Padma Vibhushan for his relentless work to defend human rights protection and freedom of expression. Sorabjee was declared positive for COVID-19 and was undergoing treatment.