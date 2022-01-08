Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 3 January to 8 January 2022

Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut

Prime Minister Modi has laid the foundation stone of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. The sports university in Meerut has been set up at Salawa and Kaili villages of Sardhana town at an estimated cost of Rs 700 Crore. As per the Prime Minister, the university will provide international sports facilities to the youth.

Former Pakistan Skipper Mohammed Skipper announces retirement

Former Pakistan skipper and all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has announced his retirement from international cricket. The 41-year-old Hafeez had announced his retirement from Test cricket earlier. He will now be retiring from all forms of international cricket, bringing down curtains on his almost two-decade-old career.

Alka Mittal is the first Woman Chairperson of ONGC

Dr. Alka Mittal has taken an additional charge as the Interim Chairperson and Managing Director of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation. She has become the first woman to hold the post after succeeding Subhash Kumar who retired on December 31, 2021. Mittal will hold office as ONGC's first woman Chairperson and Managing Director for a period of six months.

New home isolation guidelines for COVID patients in India

The Health Ministry has issued revised home isolation guidelines for mild and asymptomatic COVID-19 patients. According to the new guidelines, Covid patients under home isolation will be discharged and can end their isolation after 7 days have passed from testing positive and no fever for 3 successive days.

Delhi announces weekend curfew

Delhi Government has announced a weekend curfew in Delhi to curb the surge in COVID-19 cases in the National capital. The weekend curfew will start from every Friday at 10 PM to Monday till 5 AM. The Government also announced that in order to avoid crowing at the metro and bus stations, the metro and DTC buses will be running at full capacity.

Mega projects inaugurated in Manipur and Tripura

Prime Minister Modi visited the poll-bound Manipur and Tripura and inaugurated the mega development projects in the two crucial states. The developmental projects worth Rs. 4,800 crores were dedicated to Manipur while Tripura received the new integrated terminal building at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport along with two key development initiatives.

Indian Squad for ICC Women’s World Cup 2022

The Indian squad for the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 has been announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India. Veteran cricketer Mithali Raj will lead India in the ICC Women's World Cup 2022, while all-rounder Harmanpreet Kaur will be the deputy skipper. The ICC Women's World Cup will commence on March 4, 2022, at the Bay Oval in Tauranga.

Four former CMs of Jammu and Kashmir to lose SSG Cover

The Four former Chief Ministers of J&K are likely to lose their Special Security Group (SSG) Protection. It includes Ghulam Nabi Azad and Farooq Abdullah. The decision came as the Jammu and Kashmir administration decided to wind up the elite unit which was established in 2000.

New rules for T20Is announced by ICC

The International Cricket Council announced new playing conditions for T20I which will come into effect with the upcoming T20I match between West Indies and Ireland at Sabina Park. Under the new rules, the fielding team will have to suffer the in-match penalty for slow over rates.

Government mandates 7-days home quarantine for all international arrivals

As per the latest released guidelines by the Government, all the passengers flying from abroad will have to home quarantine themselves for a week after landing in India. The passengers will have to get themselves tested again on the eighth day and if they are positive, their samples will be sent for genome testing.