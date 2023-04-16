RAPIDX Rail launched with RRTS Corridors

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has taken a new initiative of India’s first-ever Rapid Metro. The metro has been named ‘RAPIDX’ and will run on RRTS Corridors to connect various joints across NCR. For Phase 1, the authorities have planned 3 corridors such as Delhi-Alwar, Delhi-Meerut and Delhi-Alwar.

C R Rao to be Granted International Prize in Statistics 2023

For excellent contribution to Mathematics, Calyampudi Radhakrishna Rao has been selected for the 2023 International Award title. This 102-year-old doyen has created the history of statistical science over the last 7 decades. He worked on a variety of applications which includes ecology, and genetics and implemented survey methods for the same.

ChaosGPT Threatens to Eliminate World Population

AI system called ChaosGPT has posted some scary messages in which the robot reveals its motive to get rid of humans. There have been lots of comments since then on Twitter as the programme says that human destruction is for the greater good as they are the most selfish creatures on earth. However, experts view it as a mere dialogue while these devices do not hold the capacity to do what they say.

INS Vikrant Receives its Original Bell

Aircraft carrier INS Vikrant now gets its 1961 bell from the Retired Navy Personnel, Vice Admiral Satishkumar Namdeo Ghormade. This step has been taken to motivate officers and make them aware of the prestigious history of the Indian Navy. This golden bell was placed on the first INS Vikrant and played a major role in wars held in the past.

Apple to Inaugurate Two Retail Stores in India

Incredible Company Apple is all set to open two outlets in India this month. These stores namely Apple BKC and Apple Saket will come up in Mumbai and Saket, Delhi respectively. Moreover, the opening is just after 2 days i.e. April 18 and then April 20, 2023. They will have the latest version of Apple products and services. Consumers will be able to enjoy exclusive benefits across the country.

Election Commission grants AAP ‘National Party Status’

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) now holds the title of a National Party. The Election Commission of India recently included the 2012 established political party. While Arvind Kejriwal won Punjab Assembly Elections and Gujarat Elections in 2022, other parties seem to have been drained out of the National Party group. These include NCP (Nationalist Congress Party), TMC (All India Trinamool Congress) and CPI (Communist Party of India).

Nandini Gupta titled Miss India 2023

In Miss India Beauty Contest 2023 held on April 15, a young girl from Rajasthan, Nandini Gupta has been awarded this year’s beauty title. This 19-year-old is inspired by famous personalities like Ratan Tata and Priyanka Chopra. She will represent India in Miss World Competition scheduled for May 08, 2023, in UAE.

One Indian Chief Minister out from Crorepati Title

As per the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) report 2023, West Bengal’s Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is the only one who is not a crorepati, except her, all other CMs are wealthy. She owns assets worth Rs 15 lakhs, while Jagan Mohan Reddy, CM of Andhra Pradesh has been reported as the richest among all ministers having a total wealth of more than Rs 510 crore. AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal is in the 23rd position with an acquisition of Rs 3 crore in the analysis.

First Vande Bharat Express Train Launched in India

On April 12, PM Narendra Modi virtually flagged off the launch of India's first-ever ‘Vande Bharat Express’. This train will run from Delhi to the Ajmer route and it is the latest train to come up in Rajasthan. It has a self-operated engine and will be more convenient and faster than before. This passenger train will run on high-rise overhead electric territory (OHE).

Jung Chae Yul found dead inside her House

An actress from the movie ‘Zombie Detective’ (Netflix), Jung Chae Yul’s demise was announced after she was seen lifeless at her home. This South Korean star has performed in many movies like Devil’s Runway, Deep and other K-dramas. While her upcoming movie ‘Wedding Impossible’ was about to hit the theatres this year however the shooting has currently halted.

Also Read: Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: April 03 to April 09 2023