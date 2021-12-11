Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 6 December to 11 December 2021

India grabs top spot in ICC Test Team Rankings 2021

Indian Cricket team reclaimed the top spot in ICC Men’s Test Team Rankings after their tremendous win in a Test series against defending World Test Champions New Zealand. With this achievement, the former Captain of the Indian Cricket team Virat Kohli also become the first cricketer in history to register 50 wins in all the international formats.

Aung San Suu Kyi of Myanmar jailed for 4 years

The ousted leader of Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been sentenced to jail for four years by the country’s military junta. Suu Kyi has been sentenced by Myanmar’s court for incitement against the military and for breaching the COVID-19 rules. The country went into political turmoil since the military took control of a democratically elected government.

India, Russia held Summit 2021

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi held the 21st India-Russia Annual summit. The two leaders also welcomed the first 2+2 dialogue between foreign and defence ministers of both countries. Vladimir Putin visited India for the summit with a high-level delegation.

3 mega projects inaugurated in Gorakhpur

PM Modi inaugurated the three mega development projects worth over Rs. 9,600 crores in Gorakhpur, UP. The development projects by the government included AIIMS Gorakhpur, an ICMR lab, and a fertilizer plant. The 3 projects in Uttar Pradesh will play a significant role in the development of the adjoining regions of the poll-bound state.

Check Indian states with Omicron Cases

The Omicron cases in the country have been seeing a spike with Mumbai reporting two more new cases. Delhi has also reported two Omicron cases after a person who arrived from Tanzania and another one from Zimbabwe. Check the list of the states in India that have reported the Omicron variant.

Winners of Jnanpith Award 2021

An Assamese Poet, Nilmani Phookan Jr., and a Konkani novelist Damodar Mauzo have been announced the winners of the 56th Jnanpith Award and 57th Jnanpith Award. Jnanpith Award is the oldest and highest literary award in the country and the winners are honoured for their significant contribution to the Indian literary world.

Olaf Scholz is the new Chancellor of Germany

A Social Democrat Olaf Scholz is the new Chancellor of Germany. Scholz ended the 16-year rule of Angela Merkel, who was also the first female chancellor of Germany. The Social Democrat was confirmed to be the next chancellor of Germany after the leaders of the three parties sealed a coalition.

Anil Menon, Indian-origin NASA astronaut selected for future space missions

Anil Menon, an Indian-origin doctor, has been announced to be among the 10 new astronaut recruits selected by NASA for its future space missions. He is a lieutenant colonel at the US Air Force and he has also served NASA previously as the crew flight surgeon for various expeditions on the International Space Station.

CDS Bipin Rawat dies in a helicopter crash

The Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat were among the 13 people who died in a tragic IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter crash. General Rawat was India’s first Chief of Defence Staff and was appointed for the topmost position in December 2019. Bipin Rawat was one point advisor to the Government in matters related to the military including the Navy, Army, and Air Force.

What was India searching most on Google in 2021

Google India recently announced the results for its year in search 2021 declaring the top search trends of 2021 in India. Athlete Neeraj Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan are on top of the list of the most-searched personalities on the search engine in India 2021. Go through the trending searches by India on Google in 2021.