Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: May 08 to May 14 2023

National Technology Day

May 11 marks the National Technology Day for India to celebrate the advancements and contributions made by Indian scientists and engineers. In 1998, the government of Atal Bihari Vajpayee held several nuclear tests successfully. While Shakti-I Missile took off from Pokhran Centre in Rajasthan, Hansa-3 also passed the test mission in Bengaluru. Homi Bhabha, CB Raman and Vikram Sarabhai are a few of the pioneers associated with the field of Technology.

Google’s Bard Made Available in 180 Countries

Google has now extended the usage of Bard Chatbot across 180 nations around the world totally free of cost. Indians can also make use of it for gaining knowledge about something or whether it's about their decoding assignments. Improvements are still going on in this AI agent. Earlier, it only experimented in the United States and the United Kingdom when it first appeared in February this year.

Pulitzer Awards 2023 for Arts and Journalism

The Pulitzer Awards event happened almost a week ago for the 2023 edition to bestow people of different areas including art, music, media, literature, etc. One of the top achievers were New York Times and the Associated Press as they covered the most important news and shared live images of the Russia-Ukraine War of 2022. For fiction, Barbara Kingsolver and Hernan Diaz were the recipients of the Pulitzer Awards.

Karnataka’s DGP Praveen Sood is CBI’s New Head

CBI chaired a meeting with PM Modi and decided to appoint Praveen Sood for the post of Director of the Investigating Agency. He will provide service for 2 years beginning after the completion of the former chief’s tenure. Subodh Kumar Jaiswal will be replaced by him. Apart from Karnataka’s DGP, Mr Praveen has held many posts including Additional Director General of Police and Principal Secretary, among others.

Telangana Becomes First State to Launch Robotics Policy

A new Robotics Framework has been launched by Telangana which is the first of its kind in the country. The aim is to construct an environment of Artificial Intelligence and to foster research and development in the field. K.T. Rama Rao, IT Minister in Telangana introduced the set-up of a Telangana Robotics Innovation Centre (TRIC).

Cyclone Mocha Alerts in Andaman Islands and Other Areas

The Most Powerful Cyclone of May 2023, Cyclone Mocha named by Yemen, has been notifying its presence over the Bay of Bengal for quite some time. The India Meteorological Department issued a warning about the coming of a storm event. As per the latest details, landfall happened in Myanmar’s Rakhine state on May 14 (Sunday).

Karnataka Legislative Assembly Elections 2023

Karnataka’s Elections were held on May 10, 2023, and the results came out on May 12. Congress dodged BJP in this competition. CM Basavaraj Bommai chanted the holy names of Lord Rama and Lord Hanuman just one day before his defeat. Now the Congress Party asked Mallikarjun Kharge, the national chief to make a decision of the next CM of the state.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s New Appointment in Special Olympics

Ayushmann Khurrana will now be seen as the new ambassador of the Indian sports team for a big event in Berlin, Germany. The Special Olympics Games are scheduled for June 17 to June 25, 2023. This famous Bollywood star will take over his position to cheer up people with intellectual disabilities and will showcase to the world their hidden talents. Participants from around 172 countries come together for a social cause.

SC on Same-Sex Marriage Legalisation

After a panel of judges including Dhananjaya Y Chandrahchud, the CJI held the hearing of the homosexual couple's plea, the Supreme Court decided to take on a Reserved Judgement. After continuous hearings for 10 days, the judges said that it would be better to leave the decision of same-sex marriages in India to the highest legal body, Parliament. It is expected that the court might give relief to the petitioners after the SC Summer Break of almost a month.

India now has its First Reading Lounge

The Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport is the first one across the country to establish a reading lounge for visitors. This place will have books on literature, young budding authors and even include international languages. Young authors are promoted under the Yuva Yojana launched by Modi Government. The National Book Trust (NBT) has provided assistance in setting up this reading area.

