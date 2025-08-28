PSTET Revised Result 2025 Out at pstet.pseb.ac.in, Check Steps to Download Scorecard PDF Here

PSTET Result 2025: The Punjab State Council of Educational Research and Training (PSCERT) on August 28 has announced the Punjab State Teachers Eligibility Test (PSTET) 2025 results on its official website. The Punjab State Teachers Eligibility Test 2025 (PSTET) exam which is the gateway to check the eligibility to the candidates for various teaching positions, has conducted the PSTET examination on December 1st , 2024.

All those candidates who appeared for the PSTET examination can download their revised results and scorecards after providing their credentials on the official website-pstet.pseb.ac.in.

PSTET Result 2025 Download

Candidates appeared in the exam can check their rank and merit position on the rank list. You can download the result directly through the link given below-