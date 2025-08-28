PSTET Revised Result 2025 Out at pstet.pseb.ac.in, Check Steps to Download Scorecard PDF Here

PSTET Result 2025: The Punjab State Council of Educational Research and Training (PSCERT) on August 28 has announced the Punjab State Teachers Eligibility Test (PSTET) 2025 results on its official website. The Punjab State Teachers Eligibility Test 2025 (PSTET) exam which is the gateway to check the eligibility to the candidates for various teaching positions, has conducted the PSTET examination on December 1st , 2024.
All those candidates who appeared for the PSTET examination can download their revised results and scorecards after providing their credentials on the official website-pstet.pseb.ac.in.
PSTET Result 2025 Download
Candidates appeared in the exam can check their rank and merit position on the rank list. You can download the result directly through the link given below-
|PSTET Result 2025
|Download Link
PSTET Result 2025 Overview
Earlier Punjab State Council of Educational Research and Training (PSCERT) had conducted the written exam for PS TET. To help candidates quickly understand the key highlights of the recruitment drive, we’ve shared an overview of the same-
|Particulars
|Details
|Organization
|Punjab State Council of Educational Research and Training (PSCERT)
|Post Name
|Punjab State Teachers Eligibility Test (PSTET) 2025
|Advt. No.
|03/2025-26
|Exam Date
|December 1st , 2024
|Result Status
|Released
|Login Credentials Required
|Registration Number and Date of Birth
|Official Website
|https://pstet.pseb.ac.in/Login.aspx
What's Next After PSTET Result 2025
Punjab State Teachers Eligibility Test (PSTET) 2025 is the gateway to check the eligibility of candidates for teaching positions. Candidates shortlisted and qualified will be able to apply in various schools across the state. Candidates qualified in the exam will be able to apply for the various teaching positions released in different schools across the state for Classes 1 to 5, and Classes 6 to 8.
How to Download PSTET Revised Result 2025?
Step 1: Visit the official portal of Punjab State Education Board at https://pstet.pseb.ac.in/
Step 2: Go to result linkLogin for Revised PSTET Result (28 Aug 2025)t on the home page
Step 3: Now enter your login credentials including email ID and password.
Step 6: After login your result will be displayed on the screen.
Step 7: You can print the results for future reference.
