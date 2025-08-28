GATE 2026 Registration Start Today
PSTET Revised Result 2025 Out at pstet.pseb.ac.in, Check Steps to Download Scorecard PDF Here

By Manish Kumar
Aug 28, 2025, 15:30 IST

 PSTET Result 2025: The Punjab State Council of Educational Research and Training (PSCERT) on August 28 has announced the Punjab State Teachers Eligibility Test (PSTET) 2025 results on its official website. You can download the result after using your login credentials to the link. 

Get all details about PSTET Result 2025 here

PSTET Result 2025: The Punjab State Council of Educational Research and Training (PSCERT) on August 28 has announced the Punjab State Teachers Eligibility Test (PSTET) 2025 results on its official website. The Punjab State Teachers Eligibility Test 2025 (PSTET) exam which is the gateway to check the eligibility to the candidates for various teaching positions, has conducted the PSTET examination on December 1st , 2024.

All those candidates who appeared for the PSTET examination can download their revised results and scorecards after providing their credentials on the official website-pstet.pseb.ac.in.

PSTET Result 2025 Download

Candidates appeared in the exam can check their rank and merit position on the rank list. You can download the result directly through the link given below- 

PSTET Result 2025 Download Link

PSTET Result 2025 Overview

Earlier  Punjab State Council of Educational Research and Training (PSCERT) had conducted the written exam for PS TET. To help candidates quickly understand the key highlights of the recruitment drive, we’ve shared an overview of the same-

Particulars Details
Organization Punjab State Council of Educational Research and Training (PSCERT)
Post Name Punjab State Teachers Eligibility Test (PSTET) 2025 
Advt. No. 03/2025-26
 Exam Date  December 1st , 2024
Result Status Released
Login Credentials Required Registration Number and Date of Birth
Official Website https://pstet.pseb.ac.in/Login.aspx

What's Next After PSTET Result 2025

Punjab State Teachers Eligibility Test (PSTET) 2025 is the gateway to check the eligibility of candidates for teaching positions. Candidates shortlisted and qualified will be able to apply in various schools across the state. Candidates qualified in the exam will be able to apply for the various teaching positions released in different schools across the state for Classes 1 to 5, and Classes 6 to 8.

How to Download PSTET Revised Result 2025?

Step 1: Visit the official portal of Punjab State Education Board at https://pstet.pseb.ac.in/
Step 2: Go to result linkLogin for Revised PSTET Result (28 Aug 2025)t on the home page
Step 3: Now enter your login credentials including email ID and password.
Step 6: After login your result will be displayed on the screen.
Step 7: You can print the results for future reference.

