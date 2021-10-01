Top 5 Current Affairs: 1 October 2021

Clean India Drive launched

The Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur has launched a nationwide one-month-long Clean India drive. The initiative by the Central Government aims at getting rid of single-use plastic as well as other waste. Clean India Programme will also work to create awareness among people by involving various departments.

New currency introduced by Venezuela

A new currency with six fewer zeroes has been introduced by Venezuela. The highest denomination of the country’s new currency will be 100 bolivars in comparison to the earlier higher denomination of 1 million bolivars. The new currency has been introduced as the old currency of Venezuela had almost become worthless because of the worst inflation.

Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement resumed between India and Australia

The negotiations of the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement have been resumed between India and Australia. Both the countries have reiterated their commitment to signing CECA by the end of the year 2022. It also includes reaching an interim agreement by December 2021.

Swachh Bharat Mission Urban-2.0, Amrut 2.0 launched

Swachh Bharat Mission Urban- 2.0 and Amrut 2.0 have been launched by Prime Minister Modi. Both the missions have been designed to make all the cities in the country water-secure and garbage-free. While speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Modi also informed that India today has been processing about 1 lakh tonnes of waste every day.

International travel certificate from CoWIN

A new option of downloading an international travel certificate has been introduced on CoWIN. The system will be convenient for those who plan to travel abroad. The available international travel certificate complies with the international travel guidelines of the World Health Organisation (WHO).