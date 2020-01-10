Top 5 Current Affairs: 10 January 2020

SC order review of J&K restrictions, says ‘Internet Fundamental Right'

The Supreme Court has ordered a review of restrictions imposed in Jammu and Kashmir within 7 days. The restrictions include the suspension of the internet and the movement of politicians. The apex court also asked the J&K administration to immediately restore internet services in educational institutions and hospitals of the region.

UK MPs finally approve Brexit deal, Britain to leave EU by January 31

The UK MPs have finally approved Britain’s withdrawal agreement with the European Union. The Brexit deal was approved by the House of Commons with 330-231 votes. Britain is officially set to leave the European Union on January 31. The bill will now be tabled in the House of Lords.

Delhi air pollution is majorly caused by local pollutants: UK study

A study conducted by UK researchers has revealed local sources such as traffic, domestic heating and construction to be the major contributors to Delhi’s rising air pollution problem. The study analysed how different toxic gases and particulate matter impact the city, especially during winter months.

SC stays order reinstating Cyrus Mistry as Tata Sons’ Executive Chairman

The Supreme Court has ordered a stay on the reinstatement of Cyrus Mistry as Tata Sons chairman. The court stayed NCLAT's order reinstating Cyrus Mistry to the position and also issued a notice to Mistry. NCLAT had reinstated Cyrus Mistry as Tata Sons Chairman in December 2019.

Amma Vodi scheme: All you need to know!

Andhra Pradesh has launched ‘Amma Vodi’ scheme to support poor mothers in educating their school-going children. Under the scheme, the state will provide Rs 15000 annually to the poor mothers and guardians to educate their children. The money will be sent directly into the beneficiary accounts in January.