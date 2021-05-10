Top 5 Current Affairs: 10 May 2021

The first batch of women soldiers inducted into Military Police

The first batch of 83 women soldiers has been inducted by the Indian Army in the military police. A low-key attestation parade of the women soldiers was held by The Corps of Military Police Centre and School. This is the first time when women have been placed in the military police in the non-officer category.

National task force set up by Supreme Court to allocate medical oxygen

The Supreme Court has constituted a 12-member task force that will be assisting in an allocation of the medical oxygen to the UTs and States amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The task force has been established as the country goes through a shortage of medical oxygen.

Anti-COVID drug by DRDO gets emergency approval

The Drugs Controller General of India has granted emergency approval to the anti-Covid drug. It has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The drug has been given approval as an adjunct therapy in moderate to severe Coronavirus cases.

BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma is the new CM of Assam

Himanta Biswa Sarma has become the new Chief Minister of Assam. The decision was announced on May 8, 2021, by Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. BJP-led NDA recorded a landslide victory in the Assam Assembly elections for the second time.

What is Mucormycosis?

Guidelines have been issued by the Central Government on the management of Mucormycosis fungal infection. It has been commonly found among Coronavirus patients. The black fungus infection has been detected lately in COVID patients and has caused the survivors' vision loss.