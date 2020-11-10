Top 5 Current Affairs: 10 November 2020

COVID-19 vaccine of Pfizer successful in interim phase 3 trials, found to be over 90% effective

The mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine "BNT162b2" comes out to be successful in interim review of Phase 3 clinical trials and shows more than 90% effectiveness against novel Coronavirus in volunteers. The announcement regarding this was made by manufacturers US-based pharma company Pfizer Inc and German Biotech Company BioNTech on November 9, 2020.

NGT imposes ban on sale & use of firecrackers in NCR & other cities having poor air quality

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on November 9, 2020 announced a total ban on sale and use of firecrackers in the National Capital Region (NCR) and other cities with poor air quality. The ban will be effective from November 9 and will stay up to November 30, 2020. The decision is aimed at preventing the COVID-19 pandemic from worsening due to pollution.

PM Modi attends SCO Summit 2020 virtually

PM Narendra Modi addressed the SCO Summit virtually on November 10, 2020. The Summit was chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Summit saw the attendance of the heads of all eight Member States including India, China, Pakistan, Russia, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.

Bihar Election Results 2020: List of Winners & Losers

The counting of votes is still underway for the Bihar Election Results 2020. Some of the winners of Bihar Assembly Election 2020 are RJD's Lalit Kumar Yadav from Darbhanga Rural seat, BJP's Sanjay Sarogi from Darbhanga, Ram Chandra Prasad of BJP from Hayaghat, JDU's Ashok Kumar Chodhary from Sakra seat, and JDU's Shashibhushan Hajari from Kusheshwar Asthan seat. Check full list of winners here.

Nirmala Sitharaman extends supports for New Development Bank membership expansion

The first BRICS Finance Minister and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting was held on November 9, 2020. At the meeting, the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman extended her support for the expansion of membership of New Development Bank (NDB).