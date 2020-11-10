PM Narendra Modi to address virtual SCO summit chaired by Russian President today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the virtual SCO summit chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin today. PM Modi will be leading the Indian delegation at the summit.

This will be the 20th Summit of the SCO Council of Heads of States. The Heads of States of all 8 SCO Member States- Russia, India, China, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan will be present at the meeting.

The Heads of State of 4 observer states of SCO- Iran, Afghanistan, Mongolia and Belarus will also be participating in the summit. All leaders of the member states will be addressing the summit.

Key Highlights

•This will be the first Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit to be held in the virtual format and the third meeting that India will be participating as a full member of the SCO.

•India had become a full member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in 2017. Prior to that, India had an observer status, which was granted to it in 2005.

•India has maintained extensive engagement in various fields under the SCO framework in the past three years.

•The SCO Summit of Heads of State aims to set forth the agenda and the main directions for the organization for the next year.

•The meeting will cover all key areas of the organisation's activity including political, security, trade, economic and cultural.

Significance

The SCO Summit is expected to end with the adoption of the Moscow Declaration. The SCO is also expected to make statements on issues including the Commemoration of the 75th Anniversary of World War II, COVID-19, push for Digital Economy, and countering the spread of global terrorism including on the internet and countering drug threats.