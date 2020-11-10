Bihar Elections 2020 Winners List: Complete list of Winners & Losers in Bihar Assembly Elections

Bihar Elections 2020 winners & Losers list: Check the latest updated list with the names of the leading candidates from each constituency as the counting begins to give the final verdict of Bihar elections. 

Nov 10, 2020 09:44 IST

With the completion of phase 3 of polling for Bihar Elections 2020 on November 7, the results are scheduled to be announced on November 10, 2020, with the vote-counting on the same day. The elections which were held in three phases covering a total of 243 seats will see the final verdict today along with the list of winners and losers from their respective constituencies.

Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 saw the two major alliances, National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and Mahagatbandhan, competing with each other to get a hold of one of the most prominent states of India. While NDA saw the alliance of Nitish Kumar’s Janata-Dal-United and Bharatiya Janata Party, Mahagatbandhan on the other hand has seen Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal and Congress coming together.

The key candidates whose fate will be decided with the announcement of the Bihar Assembly election results today are Tejashwi Yadav from Mahagatbandhan and Nitish Kumar from National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The other alliances that can be a game-changer in the results of Bihar General Elections 2020 are Progressive Democratic Front (PDF), Grand Democratic Secular Front (GDSF), and United Democratic Alliance.

More updates regarding the winners of Bihar Elections 2020 are being updated here. You can also check the constituencies and the parties from which the candidate has been contesting the election. 

Constituency

Leading Candidates

Agiaon

 

Alamnagar

 

Alauli

 

Alinagar

 

Amarpur

 

Amnour

 

Amour

 

Araria

 

Arrah

 

Arwal

 

Asthawan

 

Atri

 

Aurai

 

Aurangabad

 

Babubarhi

 

Bachhwara

 

Bagaha

 

Bahadurganj

 

Bahadurpur

 

Baikunthpur

 

Baisi

 

Bajpatti

 

Bakhri

 

Bakhtiarpur

 

Balrampur

 

Baniapur

 

Banka

 

Bankipur

 

Banmankhi

 

Barachatti

 

Barari

 

Barauli

 

Barbigha

 

Barh

 

Barhara

 

Barharia

 

Baruraj

 

Bathnaha

 

Begusarai

 

Belaganj

 

Beldapur

 

Belhar

 

Belsand

 

Benipatti

 

Benipur

 

Bettiah

 

Bhabua

 

Bhagalpur

 

Bhorey

 

Bibhutipur

 

Bihariganj

 

Biharsharif

 

Bihpur

 

Bikram

 

Bisfi

 

Bochaha

 

Bodh Gaya

 

Brahampur

 

Buxar

 

Chainpur

 

Chakai

 

Chanpatia

 

Chapra

 

Chenari

 

Cheria Beriarpur

 

Chhatapur

 

Chiraiya

 

Danapur

 

Darauli

 

Daraundha

 

Darbhanga

Sanjay Saraogi (Bharatiya Janata Party)

Darbhanga Rural

 

Dehri

 

Dhaka

 

Dhamdaha

 

Dhauraiya

 

Digha

 

Dinara

 

Dumraon

 

Ekma

 

Fatuha

 

Forbesganj

 

Gaighat

 

Garkha                  

 

Gaura Bauram

 

Gaya Town

 

Ghosi

 

Gobindpur

 

Goh

 

Goplaganj

 

Goplapur

 

Goriakothi

 

Govindganj

 

Gurua

 

Hajipur

 

Harlakhi

 

Harnaut

 

Harsidhi (S.C)

 

Hasanpur

 

Hathua

 

Hayaghat

 

Hilsa

 

Hisua

 

Imamganj

 

Islampur

 

Jagdishpur

 

Jale

 

Jamalpur

 

Jamui

 

Jehanabad

 

Jhajha

 

Jhanjharpur

 

Jokihat

 

Kadwa

 

Kahalgaon

 

Kalyanpur

 

Kalyanpur

 

Kanti

 

Karakat

 

Kargahar

 

Kasba

 

Katihar

 

Katoria

 

Keoti

 

Kesaria

 

Khagaria

 

Khajauli

 

Kishanganj

 

Kochadhaman

 

Korha

 

Kuchaikote

 

Kumhrar

 

Kurhani

 

Kurtha

 

Kusheshwar Asthan

 

Kutumba

 

Lakhisarai

 

Lalganj

 

Laukaha

 

Lauriya

 

Madhepura

 

Madhuban

 

Madhubani

 

Maharajganj

 

Mahishi

 

Mahnar

 

Mahua

 

Makhdumpur

 

Maner

 

Manihari

 

Manjhi

 

Marhaura

 

Masaurhi

 

Matihani

 

Minapur

 

Mohania

 

Mohiuddinnagar

 

Mokama

 

Morwa

 

Motihari

 

Munger

 

Muzaffarpur

 

Nabinagar

 

Nalanda

 

Narkatia

 

Narkatiaganja

 

Narpatganj

 

Nathnagar

 

Nautan

 

Nawada

 

Nirmali

 

Nokha

 

Obra

 

Paliganj

 

Parbatta

 

Parihar

 

Paroo

 

Parsa

 

Patepur

 

Patna Sahib

 

Phulparas

 

Phulwari

 

Pipra

 

Pipra

 

Pirpainti

 

Pranpur

 

Purnia

 

Rafiganj

 

Raghopur

 

Raghunathpur

Harishankar Yadav (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

Rajapakar

 

Rajauli

 

Rajgir

 

Rajnagar

 

Rajpur

 

Ramgarh

Ambika Singh (Bahujan Samaj Party)

Ramnagar

 

Raniganj

 

Raxaul

 

Riga

 

Rosera

 

Runnisaidpur

Pankaj Kumar Mishra- Janata Dal (United)

Rapauli

 

Saharsa

Alok Ranjan (Bharatiya Janata Party)

Sahebganj

 

Sahebpur Kamel

 

Sakra

 

Samastipur

 

Sandesh

 

Sarairanjan

 

Sasaram

 

Shahpur

 

Sheikhpura

 

Sheohar

 

Sherghati

 

Sikandra

Sudhir Kumar (Indian National Congress)

Sikta

 

Sikti

 

Simri Bakhtiarpur

 

Singheshwar

 

Sitamarhi

 

Siwan

 

Sonbarsha

 

Sonepur

 

Sugauli

 

Sultanganj

 

Supaul

 

Surajgarh

 

Sursand

 

Taraiya

 

Tarapur

 

Tarai

 

Teghra

 

Thakurganj

 

Tikari

 

Triveniganj

 

Ujiarpur

 

Vaishali

Sanjeev Singh (Indian National Congress)

Valmikinagar

 

Warisnagar

 

Warsaliganj

 

Wazirganj

 

Ziradei

Amarjeet Khushwaha (Communist Party of India)

