Bihar Elections 2020 Winners List: Complete list of Winners & Losers in Bihar Assembly Elections

With the completion of phase 3 of polling for Bihar Elections 2020 on November 7, the results are scheduled to be announced on November 10, 2020, with the vote-counting on the same day. The elections which were held in three phases covering a total of 243 seats will see the final verdict today along with the list of winners and losers from their respective constituencies.

Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 saw the two major alliances, National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and Mahagatbandhan, competing with each other to get a hold of one of the most prominent states of India. While NDA saw the alliance of Nitish Kumar’s Janata-Dal-United and Bharatiya Janata Party, Mahagatbandhan on the other hand has seen Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal and Congress coming together.

The key candidates whose fate will be decided with the announcement of the Bihar Assembly election results today are Tejashwi Yadav from Mahagatbandhan and Nitish Kumar from National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The other alliances that can be a game-changer in the results of Bihar General Elections 2020 are Progressive Democratic Front (PDF), Grand Democratic Secular Front (GDSF), and United Democratic Alliance.

More updates regarding the winners of Bihar Elections 2020 are being updated here. You can also check the constituencies and the parties from which the candidate has been contesting the election.