Top 5 Current Affairs: 13 November 2020

Government launches Atmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana

The Government has launched the Atmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana to provide new employment opportunities amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The scheme has been launched as a part of new fiscal stimulus worth Rs 2.65 lakh crore announced by FM Nirmala Sitharaman on November 12, 2020, Know all details of the scheme here.

Government to include 26 stressed sectors under credit guarantee scheme

Under the new stimulus package worth Rs 2.65 lakh crore, the Central Government has decided to expand the credit guarantee scheme to include 26 more stressed sectors amid to the COVID-19 pandemic. The move is aimed towards the recovery of Indian economy. With the expansion of scheme, the entities will get up to 20% additional credit.

India provides food aid to Sudan, Djibouti, Eritrea amid COVID-19

The Union External Affairs Ministry recently informed that India provided food aid of 270 metric tonnes to Sudan, Eritrea and Djibouti to help these nations overcome COVID-19 pandemic and other crisis such as natural calamities. INS AIRAVAT carried and supplied the food aid to these nations.

Delhi Govt gets HC nod to reserve 80% ICU beds for COVID patients in private hospitals

Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government gets Delhi High Court's permission to reserve 80% of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients in 33 private hospitals. The High Court's decision came after analysing the current situation of COVID-19 pandemic in the national capital and the rising Coronavirus cases.

Government begins skill training programme of migrant workers in 116 districts

The Union Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Ministry has begun with the skill training of 3 lakh migrant workers on November 12, 2020. These workers belong to 116 districts, spread across 6 states including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Odisha.