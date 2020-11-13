India provides 270 MT of food aid to Djibouti, Sudan, Eritrea

The Ministry of External Affairs informed on November 12, 2020, that India has provided 270 metric tonnes of food aid to Eritrea, Sudan, and Djibouti as part of its help to the friendly nations to overcome COVID-19 pandemic and natural calamities.

According to the details given by External Affairs Ministry, INS AIRAVAT had left Mumbai on October 24, 2020, on a visit to this region which the mentioned food aid comprising of rice, sugar, and wheat flour.

The humanitarian aid has been provided to Sudan, South Sudan, Eritrea keeping with India’s tradition of reaching out to the people of Africa in times of crisis.

Ambassador Ashok Kumar handed over 50 MTs of food aid to Mme. Ifrah Al Ahmed, SG, Ministry of Social Affairs & Solidarity on 11 November, 2020 onboard INS Airavat.@MEAIndia @IndianDiplomacy

Key Highlights:

• The Indian Naval Ship ‘INS AIRAVAT’ is presently at the Port of Djibouti and has delivered 50 MT of food.

• The ship will reach Mombasa (Kenya) next on November 20, 2020, for delivering 70 MT of food aid to South Sudan.

• Ashok Kumar, Ambassador of India to Djibouti had handed over the 50 MT gift of food items to Secretary-General, Ministry of Social Affairs, and Solidarity of Djibouti, Mme Ifrah Ali Ahmed, as part of the humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.

• On November 2, 2020, INS AIRAVAT had delivered 100 MT of food aid after reaching Port of Sudan as per the schedule.

• On November 6, 2020, it reached Port in Eritrea and delivered 50 MT of food aid meant for the country as part of the plan.

Ongoing humanitarian mission ‘SAGAR-II’:

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the gesture by the Indian Government has been greatly appreciated by the concerned countries. Continuing the ongoing humanitarian mission ‘SAGAR-II’, the Indian naval ship had arrived at the port of Djibouti on November 10.

The Mission ‘SAGAR-II has been aligned with PM Modi’s vision of SAGAR-Security and Growth for all in the region and also reiterated the country’s position as a dependable partner in Indian Ocean Region (IOR) along with the Indian Navy as a first responder in the maritime domain.

SAGAR mission highlights the significance presented by the Indian government to the relations with the maritime neighbours and also strengthens the existing bond.