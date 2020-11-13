Government commences skill training programme of 3 lakh migrant workers in 116 districts

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship on November 12, 2020, commenced the skill training of 3 lakh migrant workers from 116 districts across 6 states that are Rajasthan, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and Jharkhand.

The initiative by the government is for empowering migrant workers as well as the rural population in the post-COVID-19 era through orientation and demand-driven skilling under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana’s centrally sponsored and centrally managed component.

The ministry in collaboration with the district magistrates will be rolling out the programme across the selected districts for skill training within 125 days. In certain parts of the identified districts, the training has already started and will gradually expand to other areas in the course of the month.

Training programme for migrant workers: Highlights

• The training programme is being executed by the National Skill Development Corporation with the help of existing training providers and project implementing agencies that have been operating under state schemes or PMKVY 2016-20.

• While 1.5 lakh migrant workers will be trained under a short-term training program, another 1.5 lakh workers will be certified under the recognition of prior learning schemes.

• Mobilization of returnee migrants, as well as the demand aggregation for local jobs in the selected districts for the purpose of training, are being done by district administrations of these states.

• The program across the identified districts has started after the accreditation and affiliation of Training Providers on Skill India Portal as well as the approval of system based targets.

• The jobs that are in demand across 6 states include tailor, retail sales associate, assistant electrician, sewing machine operator, customer care executive, and general duty assistant, among others.

Need for a training programme for rural development:

The Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister, Mahendra Nath Pandey while stressing the need to promote entrepreneurship and skilling for rural development stated that it is a fundamental element of Skill India Mission, as 70% of the total workforce of India comes from rural areas.

He added that there is a need to realign ourselves and complement each other on the need for the creation of jobs that are industry-relevant at regional levels to offset the after-effects of workforce migration.

The government has been focused on programs that are for local demand-driven skill development for creating better and sustainable livelihood opportunities for skilled migrant workers whose strength forms the backbone of India’s economy.