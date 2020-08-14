Top 5 Current Affairs: 14 August 2020

Bharat Biotech-ICMR developed Covaxin is safe

The preliminary results of Bharat Biotech-ICMR developed Coronavirus vaccine named Covaxin shows that vaccine is safe. The vaccine is currently under phase 1 clinical trials. The results were shared by the principal investigators who have been involved in the trials. The vaccines has been tested on 375 volunteers so far.

Indian Navy to immediately procure 10 ship-based drones

Indian Navy has proposed to immediately procure 10 ship-based drones to help keep a close eye on the activities of opponent countries. The procurement is expected to boost the surveillance capabilities of the Indian Navy against the enemies operating in Indian Ocean Region. The proposal has been sent to the Defence Ministry.

Israel & UAE peace agreement: Israel to suspend West Bank annexation

US President Donald Trump has helped Israel and the United Arab Emirates to sign the historic peace agreement on August 13, 2020 to normalise the diplomatic relations between both the countries. The joint statement regarding this was released by President Donald Trump, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu.

Sports Ministry organises Fit India Freedom Run during 15 August to 2 October

Union Sports Ministry will be organising the ‘Fit India Freedom Run’ from 15th August to 2nd October 2020. The largest country-wide run was launched by Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju. In order to ensure social distancing amid the pandemic situation, people have been advised to run at their own pace anytime and anywhere.

Prashant Bhushan held guilty by Supreme Court for contempt of court

The Supreme Court has held Senior Advocate Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt of court for his twitter posts aired against the judiciary and the CJI. Bhushan has been found guilty for two of his tweets. The apex court will pronounce the sentence of 20 August.