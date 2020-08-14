Supreme Court holds Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt for Tweets on CJI, Judiciary

Supreme Court of India founds Senior Advocate Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt of court for his tweets against the Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde and judiciary. The Supreme Court registered Bhushan under the suo motu contempt case for two of his tweets.

The bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra will hear the arguments on quantum of punishment for Bhushan on August 20. The court will also hear activist lawyer Bhushan on that day itself and will then decide the sentence.

The ruling was made by the apex court bench comprising Justices Arun Mishra, Krishna Murari and BR Gavai.

Earlier, the bench had reserved its judgment in the Prashant Bhushan case on August 5 after hearing arguments of Senior Advocate Dushyant Dave for Bhushan.

Prashant Bhushan Tweet Issue

The Supreme Court on July 22, 2020 issued contempt notice to Prashant Bhushan for his derogatory tweets on the Judiciary and the CJI. The apex court bench observed that his tweets brought disgrace to the judicial administration and undermined the dignity of the SC and particularly of the CJI.

On the next hearing on August 5, Senior Advocate Dushyant Dave represented Bhushan and made submissions on his behalf.

Dave submitted that Bhushan aired his bona fide opinion against the judges without any hatred. He argued that Bhushan's tweets were not against the institution. Dave also threw light upon various shortcomings in the functioning of Court which invited Bhushan's criticism on Twitter.

Tweets posted by Prashant Bhushan

Prashant Bhushan posted two tweets in June this year. One of his tweets was of criticism against the picture of CJI SA Bobde sitting on a high-end motorcycle without a helmet or a mask and in his second tweet, he shared his opinion on the functioning of last four CJIs amid the ongoing state of affairs in India.

Both the tweets have been withheld by Twitter India, in response to the legal demand.