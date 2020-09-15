Top 5 Current Affairs: 15 September 2020

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announces India and China border issue to be unresolved

The Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in his statement in Lok Sabha on September 15, 2020, mentioned that India and China border issue remains unresolved. He was addressing the Parliament on the India-China border stand-off at the LAC, in Ladakh. The Defence Minister informed that there has been no mutually acceptable situation as China still disagrees on the border and doesn’t recognise the traditional and customary alignment of the boundary.

Prime Minister Modi launches seven Urban Infrastructure Projects in Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 15, 2020, inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for seven urban infrastructure projects in Bihar through Video Conferencing. The newly launched projects will be implemented at a total cost of Rs. 541 crores. Among the launched 7 projects, four are related to the water supply, one to riverfront development, and two to sewerage treatment. The projects will be implemented by The Bihar Urban Infrastructure Development Corporation (BUIDCO).

India becomes a member of UN’s Commission on Status of Women

India has been elected as a member of the United Nations’ Commission on the status of women. It is a body of the Economic and Social Council. Along with India, China and Afghanistan had also contested for the membership. While Afghanistan and India had won the ballot among the 54 members, China failed to even cross the half-way mark. The Commission on Status of Women is an inter-governmental body which is dedicated to the promotion of women empowerment and gender equality.

Parliament passes Aircraft (Amendment) Bill 2020, after Rajya Sabha approval

The Parliament on September 15, 2020, passed Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020 after it was approved by Rajya Sabha. The bill was passed in Lok Sabha on March 17, 2020. The bill aims to amend the Aircraft Act of 1934 and convert the 3 regulatory bodies under the Civil Aviation Ministry into the statutory bodies. The 3 regulatory bodies include the Aircraft Accidents Investigation Bureau, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, and the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security.

India’s economy to shrink by 9% in 2020

The Asian Development Bank has announced that India’s economy is expected to contract by 9 percent in 2020. It will be worse than the 4% contraction which the bank had forecasted three months ago. India’s GDP has contracted by a record of 23.9% as the COVID-19 lockdown has stalled the businesses and consumer spending. However, as per ADB, India is expected to bounce back with an 8% growth in 2021 once it begins to emerge from the economic devastation caused by the pandemic.