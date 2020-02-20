Top 5 Current Affairs: 20 February 2020

Shri Ramayana Express to run from Mach 28

IRCTC has announced to run a special tourist train from March 28. This train has been named as ‘Shri Ramayana Express’. This train will have five sleeper class non-AC coaches along with five AC 3-tier coaches. This train will run through the route associated with Lord Rama and Ramayana. It will take 16 nights and 17 days to complete the tour.

Nritya Gopal Das becomes Chairman of Ram Mandir Trust

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra has appointed Nritya Gopal Das as the Chairman of the trust while Champat Rai, Vice President of Vishwa Hindu Parishad has been appointed as the General Secretary. The Supreme Court ordered on November 9 to give ownership of disputed land to Ram Lala while Waqf Board will be given five acres of land for the construction of the mosque.

Cabinet approval for 22nd Law Commission

The Union Cabinet has given its nod to set-up 22nd Law Commission recently. This law commission will submit its recommendations to reform laws. This law commission will also recommend the government to repeal the irrelevant laws. The first law commission in India was constituted in 1955.

France to shut down oldest nuclear reactor

The government of France has recently announced to shut down its oldest nuclear plant Fesenheim will be shut down by June this year. The announcement was made by French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe. He said that this decision is a part of France’s new energy policy formulated by French President Emmanuel Macron in 2018. France is also going to shut down some coal-based plants.

First 3D molecular scale map of novel coronavirus

A team of American scientists has prepared the first 3D molecular map of COVID-19 or Coronavirus. According to the media report, it can attach to the human cells and spread infection. Now, scientists believe that research will help them to develop a coronavirus vaccine. A team of researchers from the National Institute of Health and University of Texas studied the genetic code of the coronavirus.