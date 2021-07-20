Top 5 Current Affairs: 20 July 2021

Saudi Arabia allows women to attend Hajj without a male guardian

Saudi Arabia has allowed women to attend Hajj and has removed the requirement of a male guardian for women attending Hajj. The registration for the 2021 Hajj pilgrim started on July 18. The move by Saudi has been hailed by the female pilgrims, it follows the Kingdom’s other efforts to expand women’s rights.

Jeff Bezos in space

Billionaire Jeff Bezos will fly into space aboard the New Shepard spacecraft on July 20, 2021. It will be the first crewed flight of the rocket built by Bezos’ Blue Origin. He will be accompanied by 82 years-old Wally Funk, his brother Mark Bezos and an 18-year-old student.

National Logistics Excellence Awards launched

The Indian Government has launched the National Logistics Excellence Awards in order to recognize various players in the logistics supply chain sector in India. They will be offered in two categories- various user industries and logistics infrastructure and service providers.

Meghalaya Youth Policy 2021

Meghalaya Government has approved Meghalaya Youth Policy 2021. It aims at creating pathways for the youths of the state to achieve their potential and become skilled, creative, engaged, empowered members of the local community.

Xiaomi becomes world’s second-biggest smartphone maker

Xiaomi has surpassed Apple to become the second-largest phone maker in the world for the first time ever. The smartphone maker of China has accounted for 17% of the worldwide smartphone shipments in the second quarter of 2021. Samsung at the top accounted for 19% and Apple at third for 14%.