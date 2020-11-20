Top 5 Current Affairs: 20 November 2020

Oxford COVID-19 vaccine to be available by April 2021 for public, to be priced at Rs 1000

The CEO of Serum Institute of India, Adar Poonawalla recently on November 19, 2020 announced that the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine is likely to be available by April 2021 for general public and by 2024, every Indian would get vaccinated against the novel Coronavirus. Initially, the Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine would be made available around February 2021 for vulnerable & elderly people and healthcare workers.

Douglas Stuart won UK Booker Prize 2020 for his novel 'Shuggie Bain'

British writer Douglas Stuart has been awarded with the UK's Booker Prize 2020 for his debut novel 'Shuggie Bain'. The winner of the UK Booker Prize 2020 was announced on November 19, 2020 virtually during a live-streamed ceremony in London.

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2022 postponed to February 2023

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2022 has now been postponed to February 9-26, 2023, as per the announcement made by International Cricket Council (ICC). Earlier, the tournament was postponed from 2021 to 2022 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Women’s T20 World Cup will be making its debut in 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

PM Narendra Modi and Bhutan's PM launch RuPay Card Phase-2

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering launched the RuPay Card Phase- II virtually on November 20, 2020 in Bhutan. The Phase-1 of the RuPay Card project was launched earlier in August 2019, during PM Modi’s visit to Bhutan.

ICC announces minimum age policy, one should be 15 years old to play international cricket

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on November 19, 2020 introduced a minimum age policy, according to which, a player must be of minimum 15-years of age to play international cricket. This minimum age policy has been announced for safeguarding the players.