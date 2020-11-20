ICC postpones Women’s T20 World Cup 2022 to February 2023

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on November 19, 2020, that the Women’s T20 World Cup has been moved from its current 2022 slot to February 9-26, 2023. In an official release, the cricket council also confirmed that the ICC World Test Championship Points system has been amended because of the pandemic.

The move of postponing the T20 World Cup is followed by the decision in August 2020 of postponing the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup from 2021 to 2022. The statement by ICC informed that if not postponed, 2022 will have three major events including 50 over Women’s World Cup and Common Wealth Games.

ICC had in August 2020 postponed the 50 over Women’s World Cup due in New Zealand from 2021 to 2022 because of the pandemic. Women’s T20 World Cup is also all set to make its debut in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in 2022.

Moving Women’s T20 World Cup to 2023:

According to Manu Sawhney, ICC CEO, moving the premier tournament to 2023 makes perfect sense.

• It will provide a better balance of workload for players by giving them the best possible opportunity for performing to the highest levels on a global stage.

• The Cricket Council can continue to build momentum around a women’s game through 2022 and to 2023.

• The moving of the tournament to 2023 will fuel the growth of the women’s game and the decision will help the council in doing that over the longer-term.

Board approves Excluded Persons Policy:

ICC informed that the board has also approved the introduction of the Excluded Persons Policy as part of the ICC anti-corruption code.

The policy will help the ICC ACU in excluding the corruptors who are non-participants to the code for preventing people who try to corrupt the sport from involvement in the game. The policy will also make it an offense for the participants to the code to associate themselves with the excluded non-participants.