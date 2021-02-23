Top 5 Current Affairs: 23 February 2021

National Toy Fair 2021 to be organized by the government from February 27 to March 2

The Government of India will be organizing the National Toy Fair 2021 virtually from February 27 to March 2, 2021. The fair will help in boosting the domestic toy manufacturing industry of India and will improve its global market share. The government also launched a website of the toy fair to enable parents, teachers, children, and others in registering themselves for participation.

Government inaugurates Atal Paryavaran Bhavan in Lakshadweep

Atal Paryavaran Bhavan, headquarters of Lakshadweep Forest Department was inaugurated by the Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar during his four-day visit to the Union Territory. The environmental permits have already been issued for different tourism projects as part of the scheme of Niti Aayog in the three islands. These projects are expected to promote growth and create employment opportunities on the island.

BRICS 2021 website launched by the External Affairs Minister

The External Affairs Minister of India, S. Jaishankar launched the BRICS 2021 website of India in New Delhi. As per the External Affairs Ministry, the website will provide all the relevant information regarding the BRICS summit to be hosted by India. India has undertaken the chairmanship of BRICS in 2021 and its aim during the summit will be to strengthen the collaboration between the 5 emerging and powerful economies.

Women allowed to join forces in Saudi Arabia

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has permitted the women of the country to join the armed forces. The women can now be appointed as soldiers, corporals, lance corporals, staff sergeants, and sergeants. The decision is highly significant for Saudi Arabian women as till now there were very limited options for them when looking for work. However, this move will add to many other series of progressive decisions taken by the country for women.

Greater Tipraland Demand: Read in detail

Pradyot Kishore Manikya, Tripura Royal Scion, has recently put forward a new political demand of ‘Greater Tipraland’. Greater Tipraland is an extension of the IPFT’s demand of Tipraland, which aims to form a separate state for the Tripura Tribals. However, this new demand aims at including all tribals living in the villages/indigenous areas outside Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council.