BSF HCM ASI Result Out at rectt.bsf.gov.in for PET & PST, Check Merit List PDF Here

bsf.gov.in Result 2025, BSF HCM ASI Result 2025: BSF has declared the HCM ASI Result 2025 for PST/PET conducted between March and June. A total of 275,567 candidates are provisionally shortlisted for the written exam. The result PDF is available at rectt.bsf.gov.in with roll numbers for ASI (Steno), HC (Ministerial), and Havaldar (Clerk) posts.

BSF HCM ASI Result 2025: The Border Security Force (BSF) has released the BSF HCM ASI Result 2025 for the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) conducted between March 17 and June 2, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the recruitment of Head Constable (Ministerial), Assistant Sub-Inspector (Stenographer), and Havaldar (Clerk) posts can now check their roll numbers as released on the official website, rectt.bsf.gov.in. As per the BSF HCM ASI Result 2025 PDF total 2,75,567 candidates [ASI (Steno/Combatant Steno)-8526 & HC (Min/Combatant Min) in CAPFs and Havildar (Clerk) in AR-267,041 have been 'Provisionally' and 'temporarily' shortlisted for the 2nd selection phase of recruitment, i.e., the written test.

The BSF HCM ASI Result 2025 has been released for Head Constable (Ministerial) and Assistant Sub-Inspector (Stenographer) posts. Candidates who participated in the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) can now download the result PDF on the BSF recruitment portal rectt.bsf.gov.in. The result contains the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates eligible for the next phase—Computer-Based Written Examination (CBT).

The BSF HCM ASI Result 2025 PDF download link has been activated on the official website, rectt.bsf.gov.in, containing the roll number of shortlisted candidates who appeared for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) between March and June 2025. Candidates can download the BSF merit list PDF and search their roll number using Ctrl+F. Click on the direct link below to download the BSF HCM ASI Result 2025 PDF.

BSF has released the BSF HCM ASI Result 2025 on its official website, shortlisting 275,567 candidates for written examination. Check the table below for BSF HC ASI Result 2025 Key Highlights

Parameter

Details

Conducting Authority

Border Security Force (BSF)

Posts Covered

ASI (Steno), HC (Ministerial), Havaldar (Clerk)

Total Vacancies

1,496 posts

Exam Phases

PST, PET, Written Test, Skill Test, Medical Examination

Official Website

rectt.bsf.gov.in

Result Format

Merit list PDF with roll numbers of shortlisted candidates

Next Stage

Computer-Based Written Test (CBT)

 

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

