BSF HCM ASI Result Out at rectt.bsf.gov.in for PET & PST, Check Merit List PDF Here

BSF HCM ASI Result 2025: The Border Security Force (BSF) has released the BSF HCM ASI Result 2025 for the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) conducted between March 17 and June 2, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the recruitment of Head Constable (Ministerial), Assistant Sub-Inspector (Stenographer), and Havaldar (Clerk) posts can now check their roll numbers as released on the official website, rectt.bsf.gov.in. As per the BSF HCM ASI Result 2025 PDF total 2,75,567 candidates [ASI (Steno/Combatant Steno)-8526 & HC (Min/Combatant Min) in CAPFs and Havildar (Clerk) in AR-267,041 have been 'Provisionally' and 'temporarily' shortlisted for the 2nd selection phase of recruitment, i.e., the written test.
BSF HCM ASI Result 2025 OUT
BSF HCM ASI Result 2025 PDF Download Link
Click on the direct link below to download the BSF HCM ASI Result 2025 PDF.
|
BSF HCM ASI Result 2025
BSF HCM ASI Result 2025: Overview
BSF has released the BSF HCM ASI Result 2025 on its official website, shortlisting 275,567 candidates for written examination. Check the table below for BSF HC ASI Result 2025 Key Highlights
|
Parameter
|
Details
|
Conducting Authority
|
Border Security Force (BSF)
|
Posts Covered
|
ASI (Steno), HC (Ministerial), Havaldar (Clerk)
|
Total Vacancies
|
1,496 posts
|
Exam Phases
|
PST, PET, Written Test, Skill Test, Medical Examination
|
Official Website
|
rectt.bsf.gov.in
|
Result Format
|
Merit list PDF with roll numbers of shortlisted candidates
|
Next Stage
|
Computer-Based Written Test (CBT)
