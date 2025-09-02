BSF HCM ASI Result Out at rectt.bsf.gov.in for PET & PST, Check Merit List PDF Here

BSF HCM ASI Result 2025: The Border Security Force (BSF) has released the BSF HCM ASI Result 2025 for the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) conducted between March 17 and June 2, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the recruitment of Head Constable (Ministerial), Assistant Sub-Inspector (Stenographer), and Havaldar (Clerk) posts can now check their roll numbers as released on the official website, rectt.bsf.gov.in. As per the BSF HCM ASI Result 2025 PDF total 2,75,567 candidates [ASI (Steno/Combatant Steno)-8526 & HC (Min/Combatant Min) in CAPFs and Havildar (Clerk) in AR-267,041 have been 'Provisionally' and 'temporarily' shortlisted for the 2nd selection phase of recruitment, i.e., the written test.

BSF HCM ASI Result 2025 OUT

The BSF HCM ASI Result 2025 has been released for Head Constable (Ministerial) and Assistant Sub-Inspector (Stenographer) posts. Candidates who participated in the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) can now download the result PDF on the BSF recruitment portal rectt.bsf.gov.in. The result contains the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates eligible for the next phase—Computer-Based Written Examination (CBT).