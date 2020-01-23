Top 5 Current Affairs: 23 January 2020

India successfully phases out most potent ozone-depleting chemical

India recently achieved a milestone by completely phasing-out Hydrochlorofluorocarbon (HCFC)-141 b, one of the most powerful ozone-depleting chemicals after Chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs). Majorly, foam manufacturers were accustomed to use (HCFC)-141 b chemical as a blowing agent to produce rigid polyurethane (PU) foams.

ILO Labour Report 2020: Unemployment to rise by 2.5m in 2020

International Labour Organisation (ILO) on January 20, 2020 released the ‘World Employment and Social Outlook Trends 2020’ report that highlighted the rise of global unemployment in 2020 by 2.5 million. As per the ILO report, over 180 million people are currently unemployed. The rising unemployment globally and inappropriate inequality gap has deeply affected the living standards.

Subhash Chandra Bose Birth Anniversary 2020: All You Need to Know

India celebrated the 123rd Birth Anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on January 23, 2020. During the days of Indian Freedom Struggle, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose had established the Azad Hind Fauj, also known as Indian National Army (INA), to challenge the Britishers.

One Trillion Trees Initiative: WEF launches initiative to grow one trillion trees by 2030

World Economic Forum on January 22, 2020 launched 'One Trillion Trees Initiative' during the ongoing Davos 2020 Forum to restore biodiversity and fight climate change. Under the initiative, governments, businesses, individuals and NGOs will come together to restore, grow and conserve 1 trillion trees by 2030 across the world.

UK Parliament approves Brexit deal, Britain to leave EU by January 31

UK Parliament on January 22, 2020 ratified the Brexit law and approved the historic Brexit deal, making way for Britain to depart from the European Union. The Brexit will come into effect on January 31, 2020. Earlier, Britain’s EU withdrawal agreement was approved by the UK House of Commons. The agreement will now be sent for royal approval to Queen Elizabeth II. Once approved by the Queen, the agreement would become law.