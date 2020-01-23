One Trillion Trees Initiative: WEF launches initiative to grow one trillion trees by 2030

One Trillion Trees Initiative: The World Economic Forum has launched 'One Trillion Trees Initiative' to grow, restore and conserve 1 trillion trees across the world by 2030. The global initiative is aimed at restoring biodiversity and help fight climate change.

The one trillion trees project is also aimed at uniting governments, non-governmental organisations, businesses and individuals in mass-scale nature restoration.

US President Donald Trump announced that the United States will join the one trillion trees initiative, a day ahead of its official launch. Trump known to be a skeptic of climate change phenomenon stated that the US is committed to show strong leadership in restoring, growing and conserving trees and forests.

One Trillion Trees: Objective

The main purpose of planting one trillion trees is to slow down climate change by removing large amounts of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. The process of restoring, planting and conserving one trillion trees by 2030 will provide the much-needed progress against climate, biodiversity and SGD goals.

One Trillion Trees: Key actions

• To unite and promote reforestation efforts worldwide.

• To mobilise funds and political support.

• To plant, restore and conserve trees and forests.

• To lock up carbon in the world’s forests, grasslands and wetlands.

Impact

The process of locking up carbon in the world’s grasslands, forests and wetlands will help reduce about one-third of the emissions required to be cut by 2030 to meet the Paris Agreement targets. The remaining emissions reductions could come from the energy, heavy industry and finance sectors.

What is 1t.org? The 1t.org is a WEF initiative, which has been designed to support the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration 2021-2030, led by UNEP and FAO. It will offer a platform to connect, empower and mobilize a global reforestation community comprising governments, businesses, civil society and millions of people from across the world. The community will help people unleash their potential to act at an unprecedented scale and speed up the conservation and restoration efforts for one trillion trees within this decade.

Background

The WEF launched the one trillion trees initiative after gaining inspiration from a presentation by Swiss ecologist Thomas Crowther at the organization's meeting in 2019. Crowther had highlighted in his presentation that there is enough land to accommodate 1.2 trillion more trees. Currently, the planet has about 3 trillion trees.

Crowther and his team had calculated in July 2019 that planting over 1 trillion additional trees will help cool the earth and reduce atmospheric carbon dioxide concentrations to where they stood a century back.