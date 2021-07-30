Top 5 Current Affairs: 30 July 2021

Government announces reservation in medical and dental colleges

The Center has announced 10 percent reservation for the EWS category and 27% for the OBC quota. It has been done in the All-India Quota scheme for the post-graduate and undergraduate medical and dental courses from 2021-2022. PM Modi welcomed the decision and stated that it will help in providing better opportunities.

International Space Station goes out of control briefly

The International Space Station was thrown out of control for a brief period of time because of Russia’s module. The newly arrived module accidentally fired few hours after it was docked to the space station. As per NASA, the crew members aboard the station were never in any danger.

Approval to the mixing of Covishield and COVAXIN

The Subject Expert Committee of CDSCO has recommended granting permission to the Medical College in Vellore to conduct trials of mixing COVAXIN and Covishield COVID-19 vaccines. The phase 4 trials for mixing doses will soon be held on 300 healthy volunteers. It will assess if a person can be administered two different vaccine shots of both vaccines.

Lovlina Borgohain first Assamese woman to win a medal at Olympics

Lovlina Borgohain, Olympic debutant, has assured another medal for India by defeating Chen Nien-Chin in the quarterfinals of the women’s welterweight event at Olympics 2020. The 23-years old is the first Assamese woman and the third Indian boxer to win an Olympic medal after Mary Kom and Vijender Singh.

14 Tiger reserves global recognition

14 Indian Tiger Reserves have received accreditation of the Global Conservation Assured I Tiger Standards (CAI TS). There are now 51 tiger reserves across 18 states in India. The National Tiger Conservation Authority has also been planning to give accreditation to three more tiger reserves.