When you look around at an airport, one thing quickly stands out – most airplanes are painted white. Whether it’s a small domestic flight or a massive international jetliner, chances are it will have a white body with just the airline’s name and logo painted on it. When we think about it this seems like a coincidence but there are many practical reasons behind this approach. Painting an aircraft is not just about looks. It is also about safety, cost and even passenger comfort. The white colour is the most reliable option for aeroplanes and that is why it has become the industry standard. Here is why this colour is used on almost every airline. Why are Airplanes Painted White? 1. Reflects Heat Better Source: Arab News

Airplanes cruise at quite high altitudes and also sit under the sun for many hours a day which can increase the temperature. That is why white colour is used because it reflects away most of the sunlight. Just like wearing a white shirt in summer keeps you cooler than wearing a black one, painting an airplane white helps reflect sunlight and heat.

A darker airplane tends to absorb more heat in comparison to a white airplane. This makes it harder and more expensive to keep the cabin cool as there will be an increased workload on the fuel usage and airplane's air conditioning system. By using white paint, airlines can reduce unnecessary energy consumption and costs. The Menkor Aviation mentions: "You can compare the effect of white on the warming up of the cabin to wearing a white t-shirt in summer, it is always warmer when wearing a dark colored t-shirt. You can also compare the effect of white on a plane’s fuselage to applying sunscreen to your skin on a sunny day. White, because it best reflects solar radiation, helps minimize potential damage." 2. Easier to Spot Cracks and Damage Source: Travel and Tour World

Safety is the number one priority in aviation, and painting planes white actually helps in that area. White makes it much easier to notice cracks, oil leaks, or any other kind of surface damage during inspections.

If the airplane were painted in dark colours, detecting small structural issues would be more difficult, which could lead to safety risks. Since every aircraft undergoes regular maintenance checks, having a white surface makes the job faster, easier, and safer. 3. Prevents Paint from Fading Quickly Source: LinkedIn

Airplanes are known to face very harsh weather conditions which can range from scorching heat from sunlight to cold weathers. Moreover, they face high altitude pressures as well which can make other colours fade or peel off quite easily. White, on the other hand, holds up better. It doesn’t fade as quickly, meaning the aircraft looks cleaner and newer for longer. Airlines save money by avoiding frequent paint touch-ups or complete repainting jobs. The Menkor Aviation states: "Airplanes are exposed to a variety of intense atmospheric and weather conditions. Ice, wind, rain and regular temperature changes deteriorate their paint."

"Colored paints fade faster than white, causing them to lose all aesthetic appeal in the eyes of passengers. Companies then have to repaint their planes at a colossal cost. Painting typically takes one to two weeks, during which time the plane is grounded and does not generate revenue. The cost of the procedure is between $150,000 and $300,000 for an airliner. Moreover, a new paintwork is an additional weight for the aircraft. It can add up to an additional 550 kg to the plane. Weight increases fuel consumption and reduces the profit margin for airlines," it adds. 4. Better for Aircraft Resale Value Source: Wallpapers.Com

Airplanes are a very huge investment and it is very obvious that airlines often sell or lease these giants to various other carriers. If an airplane is painted in a bright or unique color, the new buyer would have to repaint it before using it, which costs both money and time.