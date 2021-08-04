Top 5 Current Affairs: 4 August 2021

Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill passed

Parliament has passed the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021. It was approved by Rajya Sabha amidst uproar. The bill aims at introducing an alternate insolvency resolution process for MSMEs.

India’s third Olympic medal won by Lovlina Borgohain

Lovlina Borgohain has won India’s third Olympic medal. Lovlina has become the second Indian female boxer after Mary Kom to win an Olympic Bronze medal. This is the country’s third medal at the ongoing Olympics 2020 after PV Sindhu won bronze and Mirabi Chanu won silver.

Earthquake early-warning app

India’s first earthquake early warning app has been launched in Uttarakhand by IIT Roorkee. The app will be significant for the timely dissemination of information regarding the earthquake occurrence in the neighbourhood.

Essential Defence Services Bill passed

Lok Sabha has passed the Essential Defence Services Bill, 2021. It amends the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947 and includes the essential defence services under the public utility services. The bill aims at preventing strikes, lockouts and layoffs in units engaged in essential defence.

Extreme weather conditions globally

Climate Change has been hitting various countries around the world causing extreme weather events. Several major nations including the US, Canada, Europe, China has been hit with extreme natural calamities. Check details.