Top 5 Current Affairs: 4 October 2021

J&K launches Retreat Ceremony on India-Pak border

The LG of Jammu & Kashmir Manoj Sinha inaugurated the retreat ceremony at the Octroi Post in Suchetgarh on the international border of India and Pakistan on October 2. The retreat ceremony in Suchetgarh will help in boosting the economic development of the area and will also help in enhancing cross-border ties.

Pandora Papers expose- Know details

The ground breaking Pandora Papers are the 11.9 million leaked files from the 14 global corporate services companies. They have set up approx. 29,000 secret offshore private trusts and companies to hide their wealth. The leaked pandora papers also include around 380 people of Indian nationality.

Nobel Prize in Medicine 2021 announced

David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian have been jointly awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2021. The US scientists have won for their discoveries on receptors or temperature and touch. The Nobel Prize 2021 for other disciplines including Physics, Literature, Peace will be announced in the coming days.

Fumio Kishida is the next Chief Minister of Japan

Fumio Kishida has been announced as the next Prime Minister of Japan. Kishida was elected as the leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party of Japan after he succeeded the outgoing party leader PM Yoshihide Suga. Fumio Kishida was voted by Japan’s parliament as the next Prime Minister of the country. He is expected to announce the new Cabinet soon.

World’s largest khadi national flag in Leh

The largest national flag in the world made of Khadi has been inaugurated in Leh in Ladakh. The Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh inaugurated the flag on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on October 2. The length of the flag is 225 ft, width 150 ft and it weighs 1,400 kgs. It took a total of 49 days to complete the largest flag.