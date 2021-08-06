Top 5 Current Affairs: 6 August 2021

Bill to amend Scheduled Tribes list related to Arunachal Pradesh passed in Parliament

Rajya Sabha has passed the bill that seeks to amend the constitutional list of STs as recommended by Arunachal Pradesh. Arjun Munda, the Tribals Minister informed that the amendment bill will bring justice to the tribals. Check details.

COVID-19 death information portal in Kerala

Kerala Government has launched the Coronavirus death information portal in order to maintain and manage a proper record of the number of deaths because of the infection. The portal will be accessible to both the government as well as the general public in Kerala. The portal, currently, will show deaths in the state till July 22, 2021.

Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award named as Dhyan Chand award

Prime Minister Modi announced that Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award will now be known as Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award. The highest honour in sports has been renamed in honour of Hockey wizard Dhyan Chand. Prime Minister also informed that the decision has been taken at the request of citizens across India.

Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill passed in Lok Sabha

Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021, has been passed by the Lower House of Parliament. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had introduced the bill to amend the Income-Tax Act, 1961 and Finance Act, 2012. It proposes to withdraw tax demands made under the 2012 legislation to tax the indirect transfer of the Indian assets.

Drones not allowed within 25 km of the International border

The Civil Aviation Ministry has said that no Unmanned Aircraft System will be allowed to fly within 25 km of International Borders. It includes Line of Control, Actual Ground Position Line, and Line of Actual Control.