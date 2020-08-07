Top 5 Current Affairs: 7 August 2020

Serum Institute of India, Novavax sign agreement for COVID-19 vaccine supply

Pune's Serum Institute of India and US-based Novavax signed an agreement for supply of the Novavax COVID-19 vaccines in India as well as in other low- and middle- income countries. Under the agreement, at least 1 billion doses of vaccine, also known as NVX-CoV2373, will be made available for India and other countries.

Sri Lankan Parliamentary Elections: Mahinda Rajapaksa’s SLPP party emerges victorious

PM Mahinda Rajapaksa-led SLPP (Sri Lanka People’s Party) has emerged out to be victorious in the Sri Lankan Parliamentary Elections. The party won 145 seats out of the 225-member parliament and its allies clinched over five seats.

US President Trump signs order to ban TikTok

US President Trump has signed an executive order banning Chinese video-sharing app TikTok and its parent company. The ban will be effective within 45 days. The order bans any transaction with TikTok parent's company ByteDance Ltd or any other company concerned with it.

GC Murmu appointed as new Comptroller and Auditor General

Former Jammu and Kashmir LG Girish Chandra Murmu was appointed as the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India. His appointment becomes effective from the date he assumes charge of the CAG office. Earlier, Murmu resigned as Lt Governor of Jammu & Kashmir on August 5, 2020.

Japan observed 75th anniversary of Hiroshima bombing

Japan observed the 75th anniversary of Hiroshima atomic bomb attack on August 6 this year. The ceremonies planned earlier were scaled back due to the spread of novel Coronavirus. The event was held at Hiroshima itself and saw the presence of survivors of the attack and relatives of the victims.