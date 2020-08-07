Serum Institute of India signs agreement with Novavax for COVID-19 vaccine supply

Serum Institute of India, Pune, and United States-based Novavax have signed an agreement for the development and commercialization of Novavax COVID-19 vaccine candidates in India and other low and middle- income countries.

The agreement signed between both the firms is expected to support a minimum of 1 billion doses of NVX-CoV2373 for India and other low and middle- income countries. The CEO of Serum Institute of India has shown faith in the potential of Novavax’s vaccine candidate.

As the agreement focuses on the commercialization of the COVID-19 vaccine only in middle-income countries, it excludes major upper-middle and high- income countries, for which Novavax continues to retain the rights.

Novavax’ vaccine candidate for COVID-19:

Earlier in August 2020, US-based firm Novavax had reported that its vaccine candidate was generally well-tolerated and also elicited robust antibody responses that are numerically superior to that seen in human convalescent sera in Phase I and Phase II trials.

What does the agreement between two firms entail?

As per the agreement, for low and middle-income countries, Serum Institute and Novavax have partnered on the co-formulation, clinical development, filling, finishing, and the commercialization of Novavax’s COVID vaccine.

Serum Institute of India will be responsible for the marketing authorizations and regulatory submissions while Novavax will provide the Institute both Matrix-M adjuvant and vaccine antigen.

Both the companies are also in discussion to have Serum Institute manufacture vaccine antigen in India. The firms will split the revenue from the sale of the product, the net of agreed costs.

A partnership between the Serum Institute and Novavax:

While commenting on the agreement between both the companies, Adar Poonawalla, Chief Executive Officer of Serum Institute of India, stated that the firm believes that Novavax’ NVX-CoV2373 has significant potential to successfully prevent the COVID-19 virus.

He further highlighted the experience of Serum institute with Novavax on the malaria vaccine and mentioned that we know the power of their vaccine technologies and assured that this vaccine will be brought to the patients urgently in these geographies.

President and Chief Executive Officer of Novavax, Stanley C. Erck mentioned that as the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer in the terms of doses delivered, Serum institute will be the ideal partner to advance NVX-CoV2373 throughout India and low and middle- income countries.

The partnership will further continue to build on our companies collaborative history.

Serum Institute partners with Oxford University:

In the recent development, Serum Institute has also partnered with Oxford University- Astra Zeneca for the manufacture of the COVID-19 vaccine in India.

Recently, the Serum Institute of India, Pune had got approval from Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) to conduct phase II +III clinical trials of Oxford University- Astra Zeneca COVID vaccine (COVISHIELD) in India.