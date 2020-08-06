75th anniversary of Hiroshima atomic bombing observed in Japan

Japan marked the 75th anniversary of the Hiroshima atomic bomb attack on August 6, 2020. The ceremonies to remember the victims were scaled back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The main event was held at Hiroshima, which saw in attendance survivors and relatives of the victims and few foreign dignitaries. All those in attendance prayed for those killed and wounded during the horrific nuclear bombing and called for world peace.

The event is usually opened for the general public but this year it was broadcasted online instead to stop the spread of the virus.

Bells tolled in Hiroshima for the 75th anniversary of the world's first atomic bombing, with ceremonies downsized due to the coronavirus https://t.co/gwq7abhkeB pic.twitter.com/GDKZEjigaW — Reuters (@Reuters) August 6, 2020

Key Highlights

All the participants, most of them dressed in black and wearing face masks, offered a silent prayer at exactly 8:15 am, the time when the first nuclear bomb was dropped over the city during the Second World war.

The participants also carried water for the atomic bomb victims at the Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima.

Speaking at the event, Hiroshima mayor Kazumi Matsui warned against the nationalism that led to World War II and urged the world to come together to face global threats like COVID pandemic. The mayor also stressed that we must never allow this painful past to repeat itself.

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe also pledged on the occasion to do his best to realise a world without nuclear weapons and peace for all time.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also addressed the gathering through a video message, in which he warned that the only way to eliminate nuclear risk is to eliminate nuclear weapons.