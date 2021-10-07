Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Top 5 Current Affairs: 7 October 2021

Anshu Malik has become the first woman finalist from India at the World Wrestling Championships.

Created On: Oct 7, 2021 18:21 ISTModified On: Oct 7, 2021 18:23 IST
World’s first malaria vaccine approved by WHO

The use of the world's first malaria vaccine- RTS, S/AS01 (RTS,S) among children has been recommended by the World Health Organization. The recommendation is especially in sub-Saharan Africa and in other regions with moderate and high malaria transmission. Malaria vaccine significantly reduces malaria and life-threatening severe cases.

Anshu Malik first woman wrestler from India to reach World Championships Final

Anshu Malik has become the first woman finalist from India at the World Wrestling Championships. She defeated Solomia Vynnyk from Ukraine by 11-0 with technical superiority. The 19-year-old Anshu Malik will now fight for the gold medal in the finals against Helen Maroulis of the US.

7-Eleven Convenience Stores in India

The retail arm of Reliance has announced that it will roll out 7-Eleven Inc convenience stores in India. The announcement came days after Future Retail decided to end a similar deal with the multinational Chain. India’s first round-the-clock convenience store will be opened in Mumbai on October 9, 2021.

Nobel Prize for Literature 2021

Novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah has been awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature 2021. He has been honoured for his uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism and the fate of the refugees. Gurnah has published 10 novels along with a number of short stories. His 4th novel ‘Paradise’, published in 1994, turned out to be his breakthrough as a writer. 

Cabinet approves PM-MITRA Parks yojana

The Union Cabinet has given its approval to set up 7 Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM-MITRA) Parks. They will be established with a total outlay of Rs. 4,445 crores over the period of 5 years. PM-MITRA Parks will help to position India strongly on the global textiles map.

