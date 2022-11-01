Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 01 November 2022 - BCCI, North India’s First Data Centre, Aqua Park

Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared Mangarh Dham as a National Monument in the Banswara District of Rajasthan. Prime Minister said that India’s past, present, and future are not complete without the tribal community. Mangarh hill holds special importance for the Bhil community and other tribes of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya has been announced as India’s Captain for the upcoming three-match T20I series in New Zealand. The decision came after BCCI announced the three different Captains for four upcoming assignments across the formats. Rohit Sharma will be back to lead the side in ODI and Test Series in Bangladesh.

The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath inaugurated North India’s first hyper-scale data centre Yotta Yotta D1. It has been built at the cost of Rs. 5,000 crores and is spread over an area of 3,00,000 square feet at the upcoming Data Centre Park in Greater Noida. CM Yogi Adityanath said that he is delighted to see the opening of North India’s first data centre, which gives Momentum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Digital India movement.

The former MD of Tata Steel Jamshed J Irani who was also famously known as the ‘Steel Man of India’ passed away on October 31, 2022, in Jamshedpur’s Tata Main Hospital. Irani was 86 and is survived by his wife Daisy and three children. Jamshed J Irani began his career as a senior scientific officer in 1963 at the British Iron and Steel Research Association, Sheffield.

Fisheries Minister Tage Taki announced that a fish museum, the first of its kind in the Northeast, would soon be built in Arunachal Pradesh. The fish museum will be part of India’s first-ever ‘Integrated Aqua Park’ which has been approved by the central government. The park will be set up at Tarin (Ziro) in the Lower Subansiri district.