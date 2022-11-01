PM Modi in Rajasthan: Prime Minister declares Mangarh Dham as National Monument

PM Modi visit to Mangarh Dham: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 1, 2022, declared Mangarh Dham as a National Monument in the Banswara District of Rajasthan. Prime Minister said that India’s past, present, and future are not complete without the tribal community.

While addressing the ‘Mangarh Dham Ki Gaurav Gatha’, Prime Minister said that Mangarh Dham is a symbol of the tenacity and sacrifices of the tribals and added that this is the common heritage of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh. Prime Minister Modi also paid tribute to Bhil Freedom fighter Shri Govind Guru in the Banswara district of Rajasthan.

#WATCH | At 'Mangarh Dham ki Gaurav Gatha’, Raj CM Gehlot says, "...When PM Modi goes aborad, he receives great honour. Because he's PM of the nation of Gandhi, where democracy is deep-rooted. When world realises this, they feel proud that PM of that country is coming to them..." pic.twitter.com/Mi6HaqueRH — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2022

Mangarh Dham declared as National Monument: What is the significance?

According to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mangarh hill holds special importance for the Bhil community and other tribes of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat.

He further added that the great freedom fighters such as Govind Guru were the representatives of the traditions and ideals of India. He was not the king of any princely state but he was the hero of lakhs of tribals. In his life, he lost his family but never lost his courage.

Prime Minister said that the massacre that took place in Mangarh on November 17, 1913, was the culmination of the brutality of British rule.

Mangarh Dham: History

During the freedom struggle where Bhils and other tribes engaged in a long stand-off with British officials, when more than 1.5 lakh Bhils rallied at Mangarh Hill on November 17, 1913, under the leadership of Shri Govind Guru. Britishers opened fire at this gathering, leading to Mangarh Massacre where approx. 1500 tribals were martyred.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrates hero of freedom struggle

As part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Government of India has initiated several steps to celebrate the unsung tribal heroes of the freedom struggle.

These include declaring November 15 as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, setting up tribal museums across the country, etc to recognize the contribution of the tribal people to society and increase awareness about their sacrifice in the freedom struggle.

