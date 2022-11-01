BCCI names Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya to lead in New Zealand; Check complete India Squad below

Hardik Pandya has been announced as India’s Captain for the upcoming three-match T20I series in New Zealand. Check the complete India Squad for T20I, ODI, and Test Match below. 

BCCI announces India Squad
BCCI announces India Squad

Squads for New Zealand and Bangladesh: All rounder Hardik Pandya has been announced as India’s Captain for the upcoming three-match T20I series in New Zealand. The decision came after BCCI announced the three different Captains for four upcoming assignments across the formats.

The T20 Series will begin in Wellington, New Zealand on November 18, 2022, just four days after the conclusion of the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia. Along with Hardik Pandya, veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan has been named the Captain of the Indian Team in the ODI series in New Zealand which is starting on November 25 and Rishabh Pant has been named the Vice-Captain of the team in New Zealand in both series.

Notably, Rohit Sharma will be back to lead the side in ODI and Test Series in Bangladesh. Star batter Virat Kohli, and Ashwin will return for the squad for the Bangladesh tour where India will play three ODIs and two tests. The tournament will begin on December 4.

BCCI announces 3 Captains for four series: Key Points

1. This is the first time that BCCI has announced four squads at the same time.

2. Ravindra Jadeja, who was ruled out of the ongoing T20 World Cup after suffering a knee injury during the Asia Cup, will make a comeback against Bangladesh.

3. As per the Selection Committee Chairman, Chetan Sharma, different teams have been announced to manage the players’ workload.

4. The second match of the New Zealand T20 series will be played on November 20, while the series will conclude on November 22.

5. The ODI series will begin on November 25 in New Zealand, followed by matches on November 27 and November 30.

6. India will start the Bangladesh tour with three ODIs on December 4, 7, and 10 in Dhaka.

T20 India Squad for New Zealand

Hardik Pandya (Captain)

Rishabh Pant (Vice-captain & Wicket Keeper)

Shubham Gill

Ishan Kishan

Deepak Hooda

Surya Kumar Yadav

Shreyas Iyer

Sanju Samson (Wicket Keeper)

W Sundar

Yuzvendra Chahal

Kuldeep Yadav

Arshdeep Singh

Harshal Patel

Mohd. Siraj

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Umran Malik

ODIs India Squad for New Zealand

Shikhar Dhawan (Captain)

Rishabh Pant (Vice-Captain & Wicket-Keeper)

Shubham Gill

Deepak Hooda

Surya Kumar Yadav

Shreyas Iyer

Sanju Samson (Wicket keeper)

W Sundar

Shardul Thakur

Shahbaz Ahmed

Yuzvendra Chahal

Kuldeep Yadav

Arshdeep Singh

Deepak Chahar

Kuldeep Sen

Umran Malik

ODI India Squad for Bangladesh

Rohit Sharma (Captain)

KL Rahul (Vice-Captain)

Shikhar Dhawan

Virat Kohli

Rajat Patidar

Shreyas Iyer

Rahul Tripathi

Roshabh Pant (Wicket Keeper)

Ishan Kishan (Wicket-Keeper)

Ravindra Jadeja

Axar Patel

W Sundar

Shardul Thakur

Mohd. Shami

Deepak Chahar

Yash Dayal

Test match India Squad for Bangladesh

Rohit Sharma (Captain)

KL Rahul (Vice Captain)

Shubham Gill

Cheteshwar Pujara

Virat Kohli

Shreyas Iyer

Rishabh Pant (Wicket Keeper)

KS Bharat (Wicket Keeper)

Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravindra Jadeja

Axar Patel

Kuldeep Yadav

Shardul Thakur

Mohd. Shami

Mohd. Siraj

Umesh Yadav

Jamshed J Irani, Known as Steel Man of India, passes away at 86

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play