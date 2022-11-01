BCCI names Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya to lead in New Zealand; Check complete India Squad below

Squads for New Zealand and Bangladesh: All rounder Hardik Pandya has been announced as India’s Captain for the upcoming three-match T20I series in New Zealand. The decision came after BCCI announced the three different Captains for four upcoming assignments across the formats.

The T20 Series will begin in Wellington, New Zealand on November 18, 2022, just four days after the conclusion of the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia. Along with Hardik Pandya, veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan has been named the Captain of the Indian Team in the ODI series in New Zealand which is starting on November 25 and Rishabh Pant has been named the Vice-Captain of the team in New Zealand in both series.

Notably, Rohit Sharma will be back to lead the side in ODI and Test Series in Bangladesh. Star batter Virat Kohli, and Ashwin will return for the squad for the Bangladesh tour where India will play three ODIs and two tests. The tournament will begin on December 4.

BCCI announces 3 Captains for four series: Key Points

1. This is the first time that BCCI has announced four squads at the same time.

2. Ravindra Jadeja, who was ruled out of the ongoing T20 World Cup after suffering a knee injury during the Asia Cup, will make a comeback against Bangladesh.

3. As per the Selection Committee Chairman, Chetan Sharma, different teams have been announced to manage the players’ workload.

4. The second match of the New Zealand T20 series will be played on November 20, while the series will conclude on November 22.

5. The ODI series will begin on November 25 in New Zealand, followed by matches on November 27 and November 30.

6. India will start the Bangladesh tour with three ODIs on December 4, 7, and 10 in Dhaka.

T20 India Squad for New Zealand

Hardik Pandya (Captain) Rishabh Pant (Vice-captain & Wicket Keeper) Shubham Gill Ishan Kishan Deepak Hooda Surya Kumar Yadav Shreyas Iyer Sanju Samson (Wicket Keeper) W Sundar Yuzvendra Chahal Kuldeep Yadav Arshdeep Singh Harshal Patel Mohd. Siraj Bhuvneshwar Kumar Umran Malik

ODIs India Squad for New Zealand

Shikhar Dhawan (Captain) Rishabh Pant (Vice-Captain & Wicket-Keeper) Shubham Gill Deepak Hooda Surya Kumar Yadav Shreyas Iyer Sanju Samson (Wicket keeper) W Sundar Shardul Thakur Shahbaz Ahmed Yuzvendra Chahal Kuldeep Yadav Arshdeep Singh Deepak Chahar Kuldeep Sen Umran Malik

ODI India Squad for Bangladesh

Rohit Sharma (Captain) KL Rahul (Vice-Captain) Shikhar Dhawan Virat Kohli Rajat Patidar Shreyas Iyer Rahul Tripathi Roshabh Pant (Wicket Keeper) Ishan Kishan (Wicket-Keeper) Ravindra Jadeja Axar Patel W Sundar Shardul Thakur Mohd. Shami Deepak Chahar Yash Dayal

Test match India Squad for Bangladesh

Rohit Sharma (Captain) KL Rahul (Vice Captain) Shubham Gill Cheteshwar Pujara Virat Kohli Shreyas Iyer Rishabh Pant (Wicket Keeper) KS Bharat (Wicket Keeper) Ravichandran Ashwin Ravindra Jadeja Axar Patel Kuldeep Yadav Shardul Thakur Mohd. Shami Mohd. Siraj Umesh Yadav

