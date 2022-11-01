Jamshed J Irani, Known as Steel Man of India, passes away at 86

Jamshed J Irani passes away: The former MD of Tata Steel Jamshed J Irani who was also famously known as the ‘Steel Man of India’ passed away on October 31, 2022, in Jamshedpur’s Tata Main Hospital. Irani was 86 and is survived by his wife Daisy and three children.

Tata Steel in a tweet said, “We are deeply saddened at the demise of Padma Bhushan Dr. Jamshed J Irani, fondly known as the Steel Man of India. Tata Steel offers its deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.”

Jamshed J Irani retired from the Board of Tata Steel back in June 2011. He had contributed tremendously to the Indian Industry, the steel business, and the TATAs for over four decades.

Jamshed J Irani: The Steel Man of India

Jamshed J Irani began his career as a senior scientific officer in 1963 at the British Iron and Steel Research Association, Sheffield.

On his return to India in 1968, Irani joined TATA Steel as an assistant to the director (R&D). Later in 1979, he was appointed as the General Manager and in 1985, he became the President. Jamshed J Irani became the Managing Director of TATA Steel in 1992 and he served in the position till 2001.

Jamshed J Irani: Education

Jamshed J Irani was an M.Sc in Geology from Nagpur University. He also had a doctorate certificate from the University of Sheffield, United Kingdom.

Jamshed J Irani Awards

1. Jamshed J Irani was also conferred upon Padma Bhushan- the third highest Civilian Award in 2007.

2. He was conferred an honorary Knighthood (KBE) by Queen Elizabeth II in 1997.

3. Irani was appointed as an International Fellow at the Royal Academy of Engineering in 1996.

TATA Steels

TATA Steel Limited is an Indian multi-national steel-making company, based in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, and headquartered in Mumbai, Maharashtra. It is a part of the Tata Group.

Tata Steel, which is formerly known as the TATA Iron and Steel Company Limited (TISCO), is among the top steel-producing companies in the world with an annual crude steel capacity of 34 million tonnes. It is one of the world’s most geographically diversified steel producers, with operations around the world.

