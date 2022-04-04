Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 04 April 2022

Gautam Adani has become the richest person in India and Asia, surpassing Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani. Adani has entered the exclusive $100 billion club alongside Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates. He has become the 10th richest person in the world with a net worth of $100 billion. Adani's net worth increased by $23.5 billion in 2022, as Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Pakistan President Arif Alvi informed on April 3, 2022 that Imran Khan shall continue as Prime Minister till a caretaker PM is appointed under Article 224 A (4) of the Pakistan Constitution. This comes after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was de-notified as Pakistan prime minister by the cabinet division after the dissolution of the National Assembly.

Jon Batiste won five Grammys at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony including Best Album of the Year for 'We Are'. The Bruno Mars led Silk Sonic won four Grammys including Record of the Year and Song of the Year, Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song for 'Leave The Door Open'. Olivia Rodrigo won Grammy for Best New Artist and Best Pop Vocal Album for 'Sour.

The Broadcast Seva Portal was launched by Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on April 4, 2022. The portal will enable smooth communication between the applicants and different stakeholders and speed up processing of permissions and licenses for broadcast related activities. The portal has a complete database of broadcast institutions including TV Channels, broadcast channels, local cable operators, DTH operators, OTT Media and satellite TV channels among others.

The first all-private astronaut mission to the International Space Station is targeted for launch on April 6th from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. This will be the first-ever time that an all-private team will share work space with the ISS crew members. They will be spending eight days aboard the ISS conducting research and science and technology experiments.