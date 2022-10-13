Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 13 October 2022 - Hydropower Projects, North East Region, Multi-State Cooperative Societies Bill 2022
NASA tends to launch its Moon Mega-Rocket (Artemis)
NASA is targeting its next attempt to launch Artemis I on November 14, 2022. The space agency said that technical difficulties and bad weather forced it to delay the first uncrewed test flight of a capsule to carry humans back to the moon.
Indo-US VAP Joint Statement extended till 2027
The Department of Biotechnology (DBT) is implementing a focused bilateral collaborative programme (VAP) the Indo-US Vaccine Action Programme, in collaboration with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), National Institutes of Health (NIH), USA, since July 1987. The present five-year VAP Joint Statement has been extended till 2027.
PM Modi in HP: Flags off Vande Bharat, lays foundation stone of hydropower projects in Chamba; Check details
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid the foundation stone of two hydropower projects in Chamba Himachal Pradesh. He also flagged off the Vande Bharat Express from Una to New Delhi. This is the fourth Vande Bharat train available in the country. Narendra Modi also inaugurated the Indian Institute of Information Technology Una and laid the foundation stone of a bulk drug Park in Una.
Cabinet approves the scheme “Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for North East Region (PM-DevINE)
The union cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved a new scheme, Prime Minister’s Development Initiative(PM-DevINE) for North East Region. The scheme is for the remaining four years of the 15th Financial Commission from 2022-23 to 2025-26.
Cabinet approves multi-state cooperative societies (amendment) bill 2022, to bring transparency in doing business
The union cabinet approves the multi-state cooperative societies (amendment) act on October 12, 2022. The decision was made to improve the ease of doing business, increase financial discipline, and practice raising funds in multi-state cooperative societies.
