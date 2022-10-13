NASA tends to launch its Moon Mega-Rocket (Artemis)

NASA is targeting its next attempt to launch Artemis I on November 14, 2022. The space agency said that technical difficulties and bad weather forced it to delay the first uncrewed test flight of a capsule to carry humans back to the moon.

The next attempt to launch the Space Launch System rocket that will carry the Orion spacecraft is planned during a 69-minute window that opens at 12:07 a.m. EST on Nov. 14, 2022. The agency plans to roll the rocket back to the launch pad as early as Nov. 4, 2022.

Launch of Moon Mega-Rocket (Artemis): Key details

A stubborn fuel leak and the arrival of Hurricane Ian forced NASA to delay the launch of the uncrewed test flight over the last few weeks. The Artemis I mission signals an important turning point for NASA's post-Apollo human spaceflight program, after years of focusing on low-orbit missions with space shuttles and the International Space Station.

Mega-Rocket (Artemis): All you need to know

It's the only rocket with the capability to send the Orion spacecraft to the moon. For Artemis I, an uncrewed Orion will fly several miles past and around the moon. It's not the size, but the thrust, that matters. Standing 322 feet high, the mega rocket is taller than Big Ben and the Statue of Liberty. The megarocket is state-of-the-art 1980s technology. The new moon rocket is made with shuttle parts. NASA built the shuttle to haul astronauts and supplies back and forth to the space station, which orbits some 250 miles from Earth.

Launch of Moon Mega-Rocket (Artemis): Significance

The rocket is named for the goddess who was Apollo's twin sister in ancient Greek mythology and targets to return astronauts to the moon's surface as early as 2025, though many experts aspire that the time frame will likely slip.

