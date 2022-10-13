Indo-US VAP Joint Statement extended till 2027

The Department of Biotechnology (DBT) is implementing a focused bilateral collaborative programme (VAP) the Indo-US Vaccine Action Programme, in collaboration with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), National Institutes of Health (NIH), USA, since July 1987. The present five-year VAP Joint Statement has been extended till 2027.

The statement has been extended with the Science and Technology Agreement between the United States of America and the Republic of India. It is extended with approval from the Minister of Science and Technology and the Ministry of External Affairs.

Indo-US Vaccine Action Programme: Key details

Dr Rajesh S. Gokhale, the Secretary, DBT along with the Indian delegation comprising senior officials from DBT is visiting the USA for the 34th Meeting of the (JWG) Joint Working Group of VAP and other scientific consultations. The JWG provides oversight to VAP and consists of Experts and policymakers from India and US. The meeting is being held on October 13, 2022, at the NIH campus in Bethesda, Maryland in US. The Joint Statement of Indo-US VAP has been signed during the meeting, by Dr Rajesh S. Gokhale and Dr Anthony Fauci, Director, NIAID executing the five-year extension according to the programme till 2027.

What is Vaccine Action Programme?

The Indo-US Vaccine Action Programme (VAP), is an international flagship programme of the Department of Biotechnology, executed jointly with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), National Institutes of Health (NIH), USA, since 1987. VAP is a unique bilateral programme with an objective to support novel and innovative vaccine-related research, enhanced development of candidate vaccines for which earlier leads are available, and research of basic. It aims to improvise the current understanding of vaccine science to strengthen the scientific basis for future vaccine design and to strengthen the vaccine development ecosystem.

Background

Rama-Robbins Lecture’ was also organized in the remembrance of Late Prof. V. Ramalingaswami, former National Professor and the Late Prof. Fred Robbins, former Chairman of VAP JWG from the US side. The lecture is an engaging talk on a subject of scientific relevance to both countries delivered by an eminent personality in the field of Health Sciences. This year Dr Fauci delivered the ‘Rama-Robbins Lecture’ on ‘Pandemic preparedness and lessons from COVID-19. A talk was also delivered by the Secretary, of DBT.

