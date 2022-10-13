PM Modi in HP: Flags off Vande Bharat, lays foundation stone of hydropower projects in Chamba; Check details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid the foundation stone of two hydropower projects in Chamba Himachal Pradesh. He also flagged off the Vande Bharat Express from Una to New Delhi. This is the fourth Vande Bharat train available in the country. Narendra Modi also inaugurated the Indian Institute of Information Technology Una and laid the foundation stone of a bulk drug Park in Una.

PM Modi has launched development projects with the aim to increase the pace of development in Himachal Pradesh. He dedicated the IIT to the nation and is looking forward to launching Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana -3 in HP.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Himachal Pradesh today. In Una, PM will flag off Vande Bharat Express train from Una. Thereafter, in a public function, PM will dedicate IIIT Una to the nation and lay the foundation stone of Bulk Drug Park in Una: PMO



What is the significance of Development projects introduced in HP by PM Modi?

The prime objective of the development projects launched by Prime Minister Modi is to boost regional connectivity. The projects ensure the availability of digital facilities up to their maximum potential.

Hydropower projects launched by PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation of two hydropower projects in Chamba Himachal Pradesh. The projects will produce over 270 million units of electricity every year. Himachal Pradesh is also expected to gain approx one hundred ten crore rupees as annual revenue.

Vandebharat introduced by PM Modi

Modi flagged off the Vande Bharat Express from UNA To New Delhi on October 13, 2022. This would be the fourth Vande Bharat train in the country. The introduction of the train will boost tourism in the region and provide a comfortable and faster mode of travel.

Drug Park in Una

Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone of a bulk drug Park in Una on October 13, 2022. During the Covid-19 pandemic, the country has shown the power of Indian-made medicines to the whole world with a significant contribution of Himachal. The objective behind the formation of drug pharma is to have cheap and good treatment for patients. New avenues of employment would also open up in Himachal with the creation of this park and the top priority is to hone the skills and abilities of the youth.

Background

Apart from all these development projects, PM Modi will also launch Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana -3 in Himachal Pradesh for the upgradation of around three thousand 125 kilometers of roads in the State.

