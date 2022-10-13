Cabinet approves the scheme “Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for North East Region (PM-DevINE)

The union cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved a new scheme, Prime Minister’s Development Initiative(PM-DevINE) for North East Region. The scheme is for the remaining four years of the 15th Financial Commission from 2022-23 to 2025-26.

The PM-DevINE scheme is a Central Sector Scheme with 100% Central funding and will be implemented by the Ministry of Development of the North Eastern Region (DoNER). The scheme will have an outlay of Rs 6,600 crore from 2022-23 to 2-25-26. PM-DevINE will be executed by the Ministry of DoNER through North Eastern Council or Central Ministries/ agencies.

Prime Minister’s Development Initiative PM-DevINE- Objectives

PM-DevINE will promote the creation of infrastructure, support industries, and promote activities leading to employment generation. It will boost fund infrastructure convergently, in the spirit of PM Gati Shakti. The scheme will also support social development projects based on the felt needs of the NER. It will also promote livelihood activities for youth and women; PM-DevINE will focus to fill the development gaps in various sectors. The new Scheme, PM-DevINE has been introduced to address these BMS shortfalls and development gaps.

Prime Minister’s Development Initiative PM-DevINE- Key details

PM-DevINE will provide support to infrastructure and huge social development projects and will also provide an end-to-end development solution instead of isolated projects. PM-DevINE is an addition to the resources available for NER development. It will not be a substitute for existing Central and State Schemes. PM-DevINE was announced in the Union Budget 2022-23 to acknowledge development gaps in the North Eastern Region (NER). Steps would be taken to ensure proper operation and maintenance of the projects sanctioned under PM-DevINE so that they are sustainable. It’ll be tried to complete the PM-DevINE projects by 2025-26 so that there are no committed liabilities beyond this year. This implies front-loading of the measures under the Scheme in 2022-23 and 2023-24 primarily. There are various other MDoNER Schemes for the development of the North Eastern Region. The average size of these projects is about Rs.12 crore only. It will be confirmed that there is no duplication of project support under PM-DevINE with any of the other schemes of MDoNER or those of any other Ministry/Department.

Background

While some of the projects under PM-DevINE to be approved for 2022-23 are part of the Budget announcement, projects with substantial socio-economic impact or sustainable livelihood opportunities for the general public may be considered in the future.

