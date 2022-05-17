Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 17 May 2022

The Indian government banned wheat exports on May 13, 2022 amid record-high spike in domestic wheat prices and intense heatwave that curtailed wheat production in the country. 

Created On: May 17, 2022 19:25 IST
Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 17 May 2022
Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 17 May 2022

Elisabeth Borne appointed France’s first female Prime Minister in 30 years

Elisabeth Borne has been appointed as the first Woman Prime Minister of France in 30 years. She was picked for the position by Frenc President Emmanuel Macron. She succeeds Jean Castex in the position, who submitted his resignation earlier in the day. 

What is Religious Worship Act 1991?

The Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act was introduced in 1991 and it bars conversion of places of worship. It also provides for maintenance of the religious character of the places of worship as they existed on August 15, 1947. It ended the appeals filed with respect to conversion of any religious place existing on August 15, 1947.

INS Surat and INS Udaygiri Launched

Indian Navy Destroyer INS Surat and INS Frigate Udaygiri were launched by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on May 17, 2022. While INS Surat is the fourth and last stealth destroyer under the 'Project 15B' programme, INS Udaygiri is an Indian Naval frigate of 'Project 17A' programme.     

How has Indian ban on wheat exports affected Global Wheat Price?

The Indian government banned wheat exports on May 13, 2022 amid record-high spike in domestic wheat prices and intense heatwave that curtailed wheat production in the country. As a repurcussion of this, global wheat prices rose to record high on May 16. India is the world's second-largest wheat producer. 

Plea filed to restore Hindu, Jain temples in Qutub Minar complex, Delhi Court adjourns hearing to May 24

The Delhi Court on May 17 adjourned hearing on petition seeking restoration of 27 Hindu and Jain temples in the Qutub Minar complex till May 24. The plea claims that the Quwwat-Ul-Islam Masjid located within the Qutub Minar complex was built in place of a temple complex reusing the temple materials. 

Read: Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 16 May 2022

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.

Related Stories

Comment (0)

Post Comment

2 + 6 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Monthly Current Affairs PDF

    • Current Affairs PDF April 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF March 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF February 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF January 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF December 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF November 2021
    View all

    Monthly Current Affairs Quiz PDF

    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF April 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF March 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF February 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF January 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF December 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF November 2021
    View all