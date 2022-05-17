Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 17 May 2022

Elisabeth Borne has been appointed as the first Woman Prime Minister of France in 30 years. She was picked for the position by Frenc President Emmanuel Macron. She succeeds Jean Castex in the position, who submitted his resignation earlier in the day.

The Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act was introduced in 1991 and it bars conversion of places of worship. It also provides for maintenance of the religious character of the places of worship as they existed on August 15, 1947. It ended the appeals filed with respect to conversion of any religious place existing on August 15, 1947.

Indian Navy Destroyer INS Surat and INS Frigate Udaygiri were launched by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on May 17, 2022. While INS Surat is the fourth and last stealth destroyer under the 'Project 15B' programme, INS Udaygiri is an Indian Naval frigate of 'Project 17A' programme.

The Indian government banned wheat exports on May 13, 2022 amid record-high spike in domestic wheat prices and intense heatwave that curtailed wheat production in the country. As a repurcussion of this, global wheat prices rose to record high on May 16. India is the world's second-largest wheat producer.

The Delhi Court on May 17 adjourned hearing on petition seeking restoration of 27 Hindu and Jain temples in the Qutub Minar complex till May 24. The plea claims that the Quwwat-Ul-Islam Masjid located within the Qutub Minar complex was built in place of a temple complex reusing the temple materials.

