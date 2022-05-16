Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alert for five districts in Kerala today, May 16, 2022.

Created On: May 16, 2022 18:00 ISTModified On: May 16, 2022 19:23 IST
Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 16 May 2022

Gyanvapi Masjid Case: CourtOrders to seal area where 'Shivling' has been found- Check details

A shivling has been discovered in the court-mandated videography survey of the Gyanvapi Masjid Complex, which was completed on May 16, 2022. The shivling is 12 feet by 8 inches in diameter. As soon as the discovery was Shivling was announced, a court in Varanasi issued an order to seal the pond in Gyanvapi Mosque Complex.

National Dengue Day 2022: Why Government has made it essential to notify dengue cases in India?

National Dengue Day is observed in India every year on May 16 to create awareness about Dengue and intensify preparedness for the control of viral disease before the transmission season starts in India. The day is an initiative by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare that has been working towards the prevention and control of viral fever in various states in the country. 

BTS creates history after 3 wins at Billboard Music Awards 2022

BTS created history by winning 3 out of 6 awards they were nominated for at the Billboard Music Awards 2022 Awards. They won Top Selling Song, Top Duo/Group, and Top Song Sales Artist for their super hit song ‘Butter’. This is the second year in a row that BTS has won these three awards at Billboards Music Awards.

IMD issues Red Alert in 5 Kerala Districts, Extremely Heavy Rainfall Predicted

IMD has issued red alert for five districts in Kerala in the wake of extremely heavy rainfall forecast. The five districts include Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Kozhikode and Kannur. IMD has issued orange alert warning in seven other districts of Kerala excluding Palakkad and Thiruvananthapuram. The districts were orange alert has been sounded are expected to receive heavy rains. 

Who is Devasahayam Pillai?

Devasahayam Pillai was declared Saint by Pope Francis at The Vatican on May 15, 2022, becoming the first Indian layman to get sainthood for what The Vatican calls ‘enduring increasing hardships’. Pillai had converted to Christianity in the 18th century in the then Kingdom of Travancore. 

