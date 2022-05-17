Hindu Temple in Qutub Minar? Plea filed to restore Hindu, Jain temples in Qutub Minar complex, Delhi Court adjourns hearing to May 24

Hindu Temple in Qutub Minar: The Delhi Court on May 17, 2022 adjourned a hearing on an appeal seeking the restoration of 27 Hindu and Jain temples in the Qutub Minar complex till May 24. The petition has been filed on behalf of Jain deity Tirthankar Lord Rishabh Dev and Hindu deity Lord Vishnu.

The petition alleges that the Quwwat-Ul-Islam Masjid located within the Qutub Minar complex was built in place of a temple complex. The petition seeks restoration of the alleged temple complex, which allegedly comprised as many as 27 Hindu and Jain temples.

The petition read that it was filed to preserve and protect the religious and cultural heritage of India.

Key Demands of the Petition

The petition aims to exercise the right to religion guaranteed by Article 25 and 26 of the Constitution of India by restoring the 27 Hindu and Jain temples with their respective deities.

It alleges that the temples were dismantled, desecrated and damaged under the command of Qutub-Din-Aibak and raised some construction at the same very place of temples naming it as Quwwat-Ul-Islam Mosque.

It claims that as per the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), the 27 Hindu and Jain temples were demolished and Quwwat-ul-Islam Mosque was raised inside the complex reusing the materials.

The petition also seeks to declare that Lord Vishnu, Lord Shiva, Lord Ganesh, Goddess Gauri, Sun God, Lord Hanuman and Jain deity Tirthankar Lord Rishab Dev have the right to be "restored" at the site of Quwwatul Mosque Complex, Mehrauli, after rebuilding the temple complex with the same honour and dignity.

The petition seeks direction to the central government to create a trust, as per Trust Act 1882, and hand over the administration of the temple complex within the Qutub Minar complex to the trust.

It also seeks a decree restraining the defendants permanently from interfering in necessary repair works, raising construction and making arrangements for the pooja, darshan and worship of the deities.

Ruins of Hindu temples in Qutub Complex?

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) spokesperson Vinod Bansal had claimed in April 2022 that Qutub Minister is actually the ‘Vishnu Stambh’. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad has demanded that the government rebuild the Hindu structures in the Qutub Minar complex. He said that the structure was built with materials obtained after demolishing 27 Hindu-Jain temples.

Quwwat-ul-Islam Mosque The Quwwat-ul-Islam or Might of Islam Mosque is one of the earliest surviving mosques in India and it is located within the Qutub Minar Complex. It was commissioned by Qutb-ud-din-Aibak, a commander of Muhammad Gori and founder of the Mamluk or Slave dynasty (1206-90) to celebrate his win over the Rajputs. The construction of the mosque began in 1193 and was completed four years later. It was allegedly built on the heart of captured Rajput citadel of Qila Rai Piathora using the remains from 27 other Hindu and Jain temples. The remnants of the alleged Hindu temples can reportedly be seen still today in form of carved Hindu motifs on salvaged and recycled masonry, which are found throughout the mosque in combination with later Islamic arabesque patterns and Quranic inscriptions.

