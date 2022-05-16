Taj Mahal Rooms Photos: ASI releases photos of 22 Underground Rooms of Taj Mahal- Check What is Inside Here!

Taj Mahal Rooms Photos: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has released photos of the 22 underground rooms of Taj Mahal in an attempt to shutdown any controversy surrounding them. The photos show restoration work being carried on in these rooms.

Agra ASI chief R K Patel informed that the photos are live on the ASI website as a part of the January 2022 newsletter and open for public viewing.

ASI informed in the January 2022 newsletter that maintenance work was undertaken in the 22 underground rooms of Taj Mahal, wherein the decayed and disintegrated lime plaster was removed and replaced by laying of lime plaster and traditional lime processing before application.

The newsletter further stated that conservation of monuments is the principal duty of ASI and they take up their tasks in a routine matter, irrespective of the fact that they are closed or open for visitors’ access. It informed that the conservation work was undertaken in underground cells of Taj Mahal, otherwise not accessible to common visitors, from December 2021 to March 2022 about which photographs are now in the public domain.

Taj Mahal Rooms Photos: ASI Taj Mahal Room Pics

Taj Mahal 22 Rooms Controversy

The 22 underground rooms of the Taj Mahal have been in news recently with a petition filed on May 4 by Rajneesh Singh, in the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court, seeking direction from the court to ASI to open the rooms to ascertain whether there are any Hindu idols hidden inside.

The petitioner had sought directives to the state government to constitute a committee to examine the 20 rooms and look for any evidence related to the presence of Hindu idols or scriptures. The petitioner referred to the claims of several Hindutva groups that claim that the Taj Mahal is actually an old Shiva Temple known as Tejo Mahalaya.

The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court rejected the petition on May 12 and slammed the petitioner saying, "What judgment do you want us to pronounce? Who built the Taj Mahal? Don't go into historical facts. Mandamus can only be issued when rights have been infringed. What rights of yours have been infringed?"

The division bench comprising justices DK Upadhyay and Subhash Vidyarthi asked the petitioner to not make a mockery of the PIL system and said, "We are not sitting here to decide which subject should be researched. This matter is out of court and it should be left to historians."

Read Also: What is Taj Mahal Controversy? Petition filed in Allahabad HC to open rooms of Taj Mahal to check for Hindu Idols